Used 1990 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

320K miles & STILL purring like a kitten Tmansfield , 07/16/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!

never had a buick mark11112 , 08/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful hey i just pick up for 2 grand. it has the 3.3 motor in, boy buick did a good job, plus i bought off and old guy, the paint still good plus the car only has 69000. even the a\c work, the only thing i did was put new tires on it. see you on the highway( if u can keep up!!

WOW!! buickman9290 , 09/27/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I origanly had a 92 Buick Century 4 dr. I cracked the raidatior didn't know over heated it. Then everyone thought i blew it up but i ended up driving it for 8 1/2 months after wit a rod knocking it had 149670 on it when i let her go it was the best dependable car i had till that time. Then i bought a 1990 Buick century 4 dr custom it had the 3300. Got it back in feb. she had 139000 on her when i got it. She now has 147258 on her and ill be darn if i cant kill her. The power is great, handles like a dream, its all i have owend sience i was 16. the body is a lil rough on it but she is in great running condition. every thing on the motor is in great shape all working great the only thing i have

Just keeps going jjf , 02/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was given this car 2 years ago as a full-time student. It looks like a broken down rust bucket, but keeps on driving. At 174,000 miles, I have no complaints about this vehicle. It breaks the stereotype of of poorly built GM cars. The engine is an unstoppable workhorse. Lots of rust, I have seen others around with the same faded beige and same rust spots. Fuel efficiency is not as good as the 29 mpg highway when it was new. Poor turn radius; sometimes difficult to park If this car doesn't rust away, I might get another 100,000 miles out of the engine. I would consider another Buick (even though it's an old man's car.)