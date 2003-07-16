Used 1990 Buick Century for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Century Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 1997 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Century Custom

    124,703 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,295

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Century Custom

    87,215 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1998 Buick Century Custom

    138,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Century Limited
    used

    1998 Buick Century Limited

    60,906 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1999 Buick Century Custom

    91,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

    $1,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1999 Buick Century Custom

    65,779 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1999 Buick Century Custom

    223,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Limited
    used

    1999 Buick Century Limited

    92,071 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1999 Buick Century Custom

    52,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Century Custom
    used

    1999 Buick Century Custom

    118,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Century Standard in Silver
    used

    2004 Buick Century Standard

    172,806 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    $814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Century Standard in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Century Standard

    202,158 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $750

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Century Standard in White
    used

    2005 Buick Century Standard

    247,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,695

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Silver
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    134,940 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,898

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in Silver
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    88,500 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    $449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    179,249 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,998

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in White
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    90,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Buick Century Standard in Black
    used

    2004 Buick Century Standard

    119,005 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    $545 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Century searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1990 Buick Century

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Century

Read recent reviews for the Buick Century
Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (17%)
320K miles & STILL purring like a kitten
Tmansfield,07/16/2003
I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Century
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to