2018 Buick Cascada Review
Pros & Cons
- Large trunk for a convertible if you forgo being able to lower the top
- Soft top offers good sound and temperature insulation
- Base model offers plenty of features for the price
- Poor acceleration, especially compared to competitors
- Limited and out-of-date technology features
- Weight hurts handling and fuel economy
- Overcomplicated button layout and user interface
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Cascada does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.6 / 10
The 2018 Buick Cascada promises to be a reasonably priced four-person luxury convertible. Unfortunately, under its sleek shell the Buick Cascada is an aging vehicle that is not up to the standards of today's market. It simply can't compete in terms of price, performance, comfort, features or quality.
We do like the Cascada's low levels of interior noise for a convertible. And, yes, the trunk is more sizable than other convertibles'. But that's only if you commit to top-up motoring and close the partition that lets you lower the roof. Beyond that, the car's substantial weight and small engine conspire to make it slower, less efficient and less gratifying to drive than its competitors. Meanwhile, the dated interior is packed with buttons and a touchscreen infotainment system that's decidedly a generation behind those of competitors. It doesn't help that the firm seats and hard plastics within don't live up to the badge's premium aspirations.
Before committing to a Cascada, we recommend test-driving some of the Buick's competitors. The Ford Mustang convertible offers a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine, more comfortable front seats, and a folding roof that doesn't interfere with trunk space.
If you don't like the sports-car look, there's the Mini Convertible, which feels more premium, is more fun to drive, and is only a little less utilitarian than the Cascada when the top comes down. The Cascada's top trim level is even priced within spitting distance of the Audi A3 Cabriolet, which in base trim offers similar equipment and a significantly more upscale experience.
2018 Buick Cascada models
The 2018 Buick Cascada convertible is offered in three trim levels: base, Premium and Sport Touring. All trims come with largely the same equipment, with the Premium receiving a handful of upgrades and the Sport Touring primarily being an appearance package.
Powering all versions is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment for the base model (referred to as simply Cascada) includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated convertible soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and remote engine start. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display (with Buick's IntelliLink interface), voice controls, a rearview camera, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.
The Cascada Premium adds foglights, automatic wipers, automatic headlights, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, air deflectors for the front and rear seats, and a navigation system.
Step up to the new Sport Touring trim and you get a unique paint color and distinctive alloy wheels, special black interior trim and flat-bottom steering wheel.
Trim tested
Driving5.5
Comfort7.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5
Technology5.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.6 / 10
|Driving
|5.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Buick Cascada.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Cascada models:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver when it detects a potential collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
- Automated Rollover Pop-Up Bars
- Deploys hidden roll bars to protect passengers in the case of a rollover.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Cascada
Related Used 2018 Buick Cascada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave