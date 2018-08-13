Used 2018 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Cascada Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    1,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    $6,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    40,308 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    $1,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    1,007 miles

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    17,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,888

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    266 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $33,950

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    certified

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    26,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    23,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,950

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Premium

    31,591 miles

    $27,455

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $31,950

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $31,950

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    5,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,787

    $3,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Silver
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    13,683 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,949

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    27,314 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,198

    $1,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    37,185 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,297

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    33,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,250

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    36,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $23,178

    $754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    19,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,075

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    30,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,881

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Cascada searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Cascada

Read recent reviews for the Buick Cascada
Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Much Nicer Than They Say
willie,08/13/2018
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I just bought one of these, and regardless of the negatives that people point out, I absolutely love it. My wife loves it, and my daughter loves it. Much more room and comfort than in the BMW 4 Series we drove. So much is standard on this car. It is roomy, comfortable, and does everything I want it to do. The rear seats are actually usable for average-size people. I can fit a set of golf clubs into the trunk if I take the woods out of the bag and put the woods in the back seat. You can't put the clubs in or out with the top down, though. I put the clubs in, then lower the shield and the top. When I get to the course, I raise the top and the shield, then remove the clubs. I love that the rear seat backs fold forward to increase the trunk space. As for being a dog, it really isn't. I used to own a Pontiac Firebird 400 4-speed back in the day, so I'm no stranger to a performance car. 0 to 60 in 8.3 seconds? So what? I never do that, and I doubt that you do either. I go from maybe 20/25 to 70/75 up an acceleration lane to merge on a highway, and it handles that just fine, thank you. Passing on the highway? Again, no problem. The turbo handles that with barely a touch of the gas peddle. The other knock is all the buttons on the dash. These buttons are redundant functions found in the on-screen menus. Well guess what? When I want to do something while driving at 70 mph, I much prefer pressing a labelled button to drilling down through on-screen menus (even though the Cascada responds to voice commands for calling, changing radio stations, etc.). And secondly, on a bright sunny day with the top down, the screen can be a little hard to see, like your cell phone in the sun. So again, give me those redundant buttons. Once you know what they do it's no big mind-boggling confusion factor like everyone seems to think. Someone did mention that with the top down and no one in the passenger seat, the passenger seat belt clip rhythmically hits the door post and it's irritating. Well it does - lol. I took care of that by putting a thin strip of self-stick furniture pad on the door post. No more noise. My only knock is I really, really don't like red interior lighting on the dash. But I wasn't going to not buy the car for that. As for the ride, it is nowhere near as harsh as I expected with the 20-inch wheels. And finally, since I started looking for a convertible a couple of years ago, I see so many BMWs and Audis. It's nice to stand out from the crowd a bit, and everyone that sees it tells me what a beautiful car it is. Oh, sorry, one more thing: I chose the 2018 instead of the 2019 because they changed the backup camera. They went from a nice big view on the dash screen with guidelines to a tiny video in the left corner of the rear-view mirror, without the guidelines. I hated it, and it was a deal-breaker for me and my wife. So that's my 2 cents. Color me a happy camper.
Report abuse
