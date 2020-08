Used 2018 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me

Norman Gale Buick GMC - Cedar Knolls / New Jersey

$3,833 below KBB Retail! Only 1,659 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Cascada delivers a Gas I4 1.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 20' (50.8 CM) DYNAMIC TWIN-SPOKE BI-COLOR FINISH (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET (STD).*This Buick Cascada Comes Equipped with These Options *PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, LIGHT NEUTRAL, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Jet Black accents, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.6L TURBO 4-CYLINDER, SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (200 hp [149.1 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 207 lb-ft of torque [280.6 N-m] @ 1800-4500 rpm) (STD), DARK MOON BLUE METALLIC, CONVERTIBLE TOP, EBONY, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo, single CD/DVD player and MP3 player with navigation, Buick Infotainment System with 7' diagonal touch-screen display, GPS navigation system, USB port, Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Windows, power, rear with Express-Up/Down.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Performance Buick GMC, 1247 Route 10, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 to claim your Buick Cascada!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W04WH3N53JG086612

Stock: B0025

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020