Used 2018 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me
147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900$6,327 Below Market
- 40,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$1,177 Below Market
- 1,007 miles
$29,998
- 17,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,888
- 266 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$33,950
- certified
2018 Buick Cascada Premium26,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,990
- 23,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,950
- 31,591 miles
$27,455
- 5,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,787$3,438 Below Market
- 13,683 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,949$1,849 Below Market
- 27,314 milesDelivery Available*
$23,198$1,701 Below Market
- 37,185 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,297$1,400 Below Market
- 33,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,250$1,874 Below Market
- 36,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$23,178$754 Below Market
- 19,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,075
- 30,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,881$1,241 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Cascada
Read recent reviews for the Buick Cascada
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.88 Reviews
Report abuse
willie,08/13/2018
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I just bought one of these, and regardless of the negatives that people point out, I absolutely love it. My wife loves it, and my daughter loves it. Much more room and comfort than in the BMW 4 Series we drove. So much is standard on this car. It is roomy, comfortable, and does everything I want it to do. The rear seats are actually usable for average-size people. I can fit a set of golf clubs into the trunk if I take the woods out of the bag and put the woods in the back seat. You can't put the clubs in or out with the top down, though. I put the clubs in, then lower the shield and the top. When I get to the course, I raise the top and the shield, then remove the clubs. I love that the rear seat backs fold forward to increase the trunk space. As for being a dog, it really isn't. I used to own a Pontiac Firebird 400 4-speed back in the day, so I'm no stranger to a performance car. 0 to 60 in 8.3 seconds? So what? I never do that, and I doubt that you do either. I go from maybe 20/25 to 70/75 up an acceleration lane to merge on a highway, and it handles that just fine, thank you. Passing on the highway? Again, no problem. The turbo handles that with barely a touch of the gas peddle. The other knock is all the buttons on the dash. These buttons are redundant functions found in the on-screen menus. Well guess what? When I want to do something while driving at 70 mph, I much prefer pressing a labelled button to drilling down through on-screen menus (even though the Cascada responds to voice commands for calling, changing radio stations, etc.). And secondly, on a bright sunny day with the top down, the screen can be a little hard to see, like your cell phone in the sun. So again, give me those redundant buttons. Once you know what they do it's no big mind-boggling confusion factor like everyone seems to think. Someone did mention that with the top down and no one in the passenger seat, the passenger seat belt clip rhythmically hits the door post and it's irritating. Well it does - lol. I took care of that by putting a thin strip of self-stick furniture pad on the door post. No more noise. My only knock is I really, really don't like red interior lighting on the dash. But I wasn't going to not buy the car for that. As for the ride, it is nowhere near as harsh as I expected with the 20-inch wheels. And finally, since I started looking for a convertible a couple of years ago, I see so many BMWs and Audis. It's nice to stand out from the crowd a bit, and everyone that sees it tells me what a beautiful car it is. Oh, sorry, one more thing: I chose the 2018 instead of the 2019 because they changed the backup camera. They went from a nice big view on the dash screen with guidelines to a tiny video in the left corner of the rear-view mirror, without the guidelines. I hated it, and it was a deal-breaker for me and my wife. So that's my 2 cents. Color me a happy camper.
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News
