Consumer Rating
(10)
2017 Buick Cascada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride on the highway and over bumpy roads
  • Lots of features for a reasonable price
  • Large trunk for a convertible
  • It's heavy and not very powerful, and that results in underwhelming acceleration and fuel economy
  • Dashboard controls all look alike, which can be distracting on the road
  • Tech interface is dated compared to rivals
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Though there's no shortage of convertibles on the market, there's been one niche in which the pickings have been slim recently: the reasonably priced, four-passenger midsize convertible. Fortunately for fans of leisurely top-down motoring, the 2017 Buick Cascada fills that vacancy nicely.

The best way to wrap your head around the Cascada is to think of it as a comfortable cruiser. With that role in mind, GM engineers have tuned the suspension to favor a smooth ride over sporty handling. Furthering its mellow vibe is the relatively small 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's tasked with hauling around the car's rather hefty weight, an arrangement that results in adequate but lackluster acceleration.

Inside, the Cascada's abundance of hard plastic materials gives it a somewhat downmarket feel. The plethora of dashboard switches and controls can also be confusing, and the infotainment system is dated in both its appearance and operation. Some of the desirable features we'd expect to find in a luxury model — amenities such as keyless start and a blind-spot monitoring system — aren't even offered.

On the plus side, the rear seat has room for two smaller passengers, with access made easier by a single latch that scoots the entire seat forward. A relatively large trunk is made more practical by split-folding rear seatbacks that expand the cargo hold when it comes time to transport longer items. Still, we suggest comparing the Cascada to more luxurious (albeit more expensive) models such as the Audi A3 Cabriolet or the BMW 2 Series convertible. The Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and the Mini Cooper Convertible are also worthwhile competitors; both are more fun to drive, though they lack the Cascada's interior room.

The list of standard safety features for the 2017 Buick Cascada includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and front knee airbags. Like other GM vehicles, the Cascada comes with the subscription-based OnStar system, which can provide roadside assistance, automatic crash notification, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle location.

In the event of a rollover, two stout metal posts, spring-loaded and pyrotechnically actuated, pop up from behind the rear seats to provide added occupant protection.

All Cascadas also come with a rearview camera, and Premium and Sport Touring models include forward collision and lane departure warning systems. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert isn't offered, however. In Edmunds emergency brake testing, the Cascada came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. That's an average distance for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Cascada has received an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for front-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety.

2017 Buick Cascada models

The 2017 Buick Cascada convertible is offered in three trim levels: Base, Premium and the new Sport Touring.

Standard equipment for the base model includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated convertible soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display (with Buick's Intellilink interface), voice controls, smartphone integration, a rearview camera, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot) and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.

The Cascada Premium adds foglights, automatic wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, air deflectors for the front and rear seats, and a touchscreen navigation system.

Step up to the new Sport Touring trim and you get a unique paint color and distinctive alloy wheels, special black interior trim and a unique flat-bottom steering wheel.

There are no factory-installed options available.

Powering the 2017 Buick Cascada is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. These are strong numbers for such a small engine, but the powertrain has to move nearly 2 tons of car down the road. During Edmunds testing, a Cascada accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is slow for this class of car.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Cascada is a lackluster 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). To put those numbers in perspective, the Audi A3 convertible boasts 28 mpg combined.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, it seems as if the 2017 Buick Cascada's turbocharged four-cylinder engine has its work cut out for it, given that it's hauling around nearly 2 tons. Not surprisingly, acceleration is OK for everyday driving, but situations that require a burst of speed, such as passing a slower car on a two-lane highway, require full throttle and a good stretch of open road.

In its element — a leisurely top-down cruise — the Cascada performs well enough, with secure handling for its size and a smooth, unruffled ride quality despite its big 20-inch alloy wheels. With the roof up, the triple-layer fabric top does a good job keeping unwanted sounds at bay, but there's still a bit too much road noise inside for a car with such luxury pretensions.

Interior

Inside the 2017 Buick Cascada, you'll find an interior that doesn't quite live up to the car's upscale aspirations. The quality of the materials, for example, is not up to the same standards as those of true luxury competitors. The centerpiece of the dash, the 7-inch touchscreen, is a somewhat outdated design that lacks the crisp graphics and uncomplicated menu structure of more modern units. Then there's the sea of buttons scattered about the dash that can be hard to distinguish and use while you're underway.

Front seats offer passable comfort in the short term, but the combination of stiff leather upholstery and limited padding means they're bound to cause some squirming on long drives. Rear seats are suitable for youngsters or smaller-stature adults but, like many convertibles, they can feel a tad cramped with the top up.

Speaking of which, that top can be lowered in a mere 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph simply by pushing the button between the front seats. Visibility out the back is passable enough with the top raised, despite the small rear window and high rear deck.

Out back, the trunk offers a healthy 13.4 cubic feet of cargo room with the top raised and a not-bad 9.8 cubic feet with it lowered. The small trunk opening can make loading bulky items a challenge, but the split-folding rear seatbacks with remote releases offer additional cargo space and a pass-through for longer items such as skis and snowboards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick Cascada.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it -
Arnold,06/21/2017
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Its not a hot Rod, its a nice mix of sport- luxury. Feels very stable and firm not pushed around on the road like lighter vehicles. It gets a lot of looks every where we go - the top down in 17 seconds is great, quiet. Fits very nicely in our garage turns on a dime.. Hits 80MPH before you know it.. Nothing bad at all to say about it. Love the color of the car and the large wheels makes it look very sporty and stylish - the technology is plenty fine - its a car not a computer- I feel its quiet with roof up or down. Would recommend for anyone that enjoys a convertible and the free feeling driving experience at a GREAT price!! Couldn't believe I got the 2017 LOADED for $10K less than a 2013 AUDI..
Blast from the past
Dave,12/02/2017
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car is a 2+2, no rear knee room. Acceleration from dead stop ok, but is quite good from 25mph and up, great on freeways and interstates. Steering quick, tight turn radius. Ride is firm but not harsh, cornering stability good. Noise level surprisingly good. Rear visibility with top up is marginal with passenger headrests up, but is adequate otherwise. Fold down rear seats great. Gas mpg on new engine 27.5at prolonged 75-85 mph, 22mpg suburban travel. However, interior controls need redesign. NAV system complex, redundant, voice recognition a joke, back up/NAV screen too small, very difficult to identify features function button while underway. Took it in for first for visit at 3000 miles...unable to get tires to balance, to be replaced, top has two small tears, to be replaced, after 32 days of ownership. Promptly after delivery took 2k mile trip, seating quite comfortable, we each have lumbar problems. So far am satisfied with vehicle. Update at 4k mi, 8 mo ownership. Great dealer service, got new tires and top very promptly. Mph still very good in all city driving. Still very satisfied with purchase, prior comments still releva nt. Update 9000 miles, 5k on hiway, 29mph, 24 city. Visability top up margi al. Clearly a 2+2 interior. Top down wind management great for front seat great, horrible for rear passengers. All other prior comments still relevant.
Great for the price..
Easter Gossett,05/14/2018
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is really a car for me. I've always had a family oriented car-sedan, coupe, wagon, when I carted my children and grandchildren around. Personally, I love it, not a lot of space for a crowd, which I like!!! I think it handles great, and I wanted something sporty, easy on the eye and just plain fun in my "older age".
Wow low flying ducks!!!!
Brazil Radio,07/19/2018
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I must say this is the most advance car that I have own, A Lot of bells and whistles for me to learn, but once the top comes off all that goes away!!! A Lot of folks are complaining about the engine and the lack of power, well I say it is a rag top it is about the driving experience not how fast you can go!!!!! If you want speed then you have to pay more and I do mean MORE!!!!! I have a 2016 Model and I am just in heaven this is not my first rag top I have grown up with MG, Triumph, and others. Yes it would be nice to have an engine that would use regular fuel instead of Premium but one makes the choice and goes from there. If you are looking for speed and flash well keep looking and I hope you get 6 correct numbers as you are going to need it. But if you are looking for a great ride to enjoy then give Cascada a try you might just enjoy it!!! 1/20/2019 Update I now have 48000 miles on this car and yes I still love it!!!! All seems to be working well and should continue to as long as one does the proper maintenance. 7/22/2019 Update....Well I am not changing my review at all this is one great car!!!! I am passing 60000 miles and yes you could say that is alot for this age of a car but I reply I did not buy this car to have it sit in a garage!! Yes it is my daily driver and when the weekend comes going out day tripping is a blast. SO with this said Get out and Enjoy!!!! Top up or down.... Most Down here!!!!!!!
See all 10 reviews of the 2017 Buick Cascada
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

More about the 2017 Buick Cascada

Used 2017 Buick Cascada Overview

The Used 2017 Buick Cascada is offered in the following submodels: Cascada Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Buick Cascada?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Buick Cascada trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium is priced between $20,297 and$20,297 with odometer readings between 37185 and37185 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Buick Cascadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Buick Cascada for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Cascadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,297 and mileage as low as 37185 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Buick Cascada.

