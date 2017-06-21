Used 2017 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas

Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation Engine; 1.6L Turbo 4-Cylinder; Sidi Dohc Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Seats; Front Sport Bucket Sport Touring Preferred Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive True Blue Metallic Wheels; 20" (50.9 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring only has 12,500mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2017 Buick Cascada comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This beautiful Buick Cascada convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. With less than 12,500mi on this Buick Cascada, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Cascada Sport Touring. More information about the 2017 Buick Cascada: There aren't many options these days when it comes to compact premium convertibles, but Buick is looking to change that. The Cascada is a lovely, stylish rag top that comes loaded with all the stuff buyers want that would cost $3,500 more to get in the Audi A3 cabriolet. The Cascada outshines the BMW 228i convertible as well, easily besting it for standard features. With room for four adults to cruise top down in comfort, and with more trunk space than either the Mustang or Camaro convertible, the Cascada is a fascinating -- and potentially popular proposition from Buick. Strengths of this model include fast-opening convertible top, standard technology, well-appointed interior, and Attractive, muscular styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

