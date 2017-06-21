Used 2017 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me
- 5,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,787$3,438 Below Market
Dick Hannah Honda - Vancouver / Washington
The 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Overdrive is a convertible with a rear seat you can comfortably use. This one has had only one owner and comes with a clean CARFAX. We put it through our 120 point inspection where it received an oil & filter change, a new air filter, new wiper blades and a complete detail. The inspection revealed it needed a new tire which was completed by our Dick Hannah Service Stars.* 20/27 City/Highway MPG. No tax for Oregon buyers.* Rest easy with The Dick Hannah Peace of Mind promise including a 5 Day Used Car Exchange Policy, 12 Month/12,000 Mile wear item guarantee and a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty! Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infinity, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Scion, Toyota, VW, & all other manufacturer limited warranties that may apply are the sole responsibility of the manufacturer not Dick Hannah Dealerships.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54HG008897
Stock: P827342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 37,185 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,297$1,400 Below Market
Marlow Heights - Temple Hill / Maryland
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N56HG013762
Stock: 1190151906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,407 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,419$839 Below Market
Arnold Chevrolet Buick - West Babylon / New York
SENIOR DRIVEN. SUPER NICE CONDITION AND HARD TO FIND. CARFAX One-Owner. Sport Red 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.6L 4-Cylinder **VERY CLEAN AND INSPECTED THOROUGHLY IN AND OUT**, ***MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO GET SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING!**, **ONE ORIGINAL OWNER**, *SCREEN NAVIGATION*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *HEATED SEATS*, *USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC*, *REMOTE START*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, **SENIOR DRIVEN**, *LOCAL TRADE, NON RENTAL VEHICLE*, **SUPER LOW MILES, UNBELIEVABLE!**. DON'T BE FOOLED BY HIGH MILEAGE CARS AND TRUCKS FOR A LOWER PRICE! Our competitors hope you don't see our low miles AND low prices! We offer very competitive rates and we can even work with your credit union to make your purchase a breeze. Our finance department can make the toughest credit situations and enjoyable experience. Give us a shot and you'll be glad you did. Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Our ONLINE PRICING MISSION at Arnold Chevrolet Buick is to present value pricing to all of our customers. That is achieved by polling many pricing websites daily. This will ensure that you receive real time Value Pricing on EVERY pre-owned vehicle we sell. WE DO NOT ARTIFICIALLY INFLATE OUR PRICES with the hope of winning a negotiating contest with you. We put our best foot forward. We have been around for decades and we realize this is the best approach for our customers. Please call with any questions you may have. Arnold Chevrolet Buick is proud of it's many years of selling quality, pre-owned cars and trucks. Just pop by for a test drive and let's make it happen. Al Dobbs Sales Manager Arnold Chevrolet Buick (631)422-3700 x 118 for quick service. PRICES ONLY GOOD WITH COPY OF THIS AD SHOWING DATE, PRICE AND STOCK NUMBER. PRICES NOT VALID ON PRIOR DEALS WRITTEN. MUST PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL TO RECEIVE INTERNET PRICING.***** Dealer prep fee of $395 gets added to all pre-owned vehicles in stock. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO RECEIVE THIS SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N53HG161386
Stock: 8509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 13,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990$1,020 Below Market
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical and reconditioning processes. Take the stress out of car buying with this certified pre-owned. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Quickly unlock this Buick Cascada with keyless entry. Front wheel drive on this small car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Buick Cascada has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in it. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This 2017 Buick Cascada shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. <b>Packages</b> LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N5XHG076959
Stock: A4948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 12,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,987
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation Engine; 1.6L Turbo 4-Cylinder; Sidi Dohc Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Seats; Front Sport Bucket Sport Touring Preferred Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive True Blue Metallic Wheels; 20" (50.9 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring only has 12,500mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2017 Buick Cascada comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This beautiful Buick Cascada convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. With less than 12,500mi on this Buick Cascada, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Cascada Sport Touring. More information about the 2017 Buick Cascada: There aren't many options these days when it comes to compact premium convertibles, but Buick is looking to change that. The Cascada is a lovely, stylish rag top that comes loaded with all the stuff buyers want that would cost $3,500 more to get in the Audi A3 cabriolet. The Cascada outshines the BMW 228i convertible as well, easily besting it for standard features. With room for four adults to cruise top down in comfort, and with more trunk space than either the Mustang or Camaro convertible, the Cascada is a fascinating -- and potentially popular proposition from Buick. Strengths of this model include fast-opening convertible top, standard technology, well-appointed interior, and Attractive, muscular styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N54HG025249
Stock: HG025249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 18,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,690
Capitol Buick GMC - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2017 Buick Cascada Premium* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 1.6L 4-Cylinder) with only 18,519 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Cascada Premium * Toasted Coconut Metallic * light neutral Leather * 7-Speaker Premium Audio System Feature * Automatic Headlamp Control * Bluetooth For Phone & Music * Brake assist * Driver Confidence Package * Electronic Stability Control * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Forward Collision Alert * Front & Rear Park Assist * Front Fog Lamps * Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers * Front Seat Air Deflector * Heated front seats * Navigation System * Preferred Equipment Group 1SP * Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/NAV * Rear Seat Air Deflector * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Wheels: 20 Diamond Graphic Twin-Spoke Bi-Color.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N52HG072890
Stock: UB5208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,811
Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, REVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N50HG072245
Stock: G072245T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 40,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,000
World Car Kia - San Antonio / Texas
**DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE**, **DARK EFFECTS PACKAGE**, **FORWARD COLLISION ALERT**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **CONVERTIBLE**, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **POWER FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **HID HEADLIGHTS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **20" ALLOY WHEELS**, Sport Red, Sanguine Red Stitching. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sport Red 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring Convertible w/ Driver Confidence, Dark Effects Pkg FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.6L 4-Cylinder Dark Effects Package (Gloss Black Grille, Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Piano Black Interior Decor Trim, Sanguine Red Stitching, Sport Alloy Pedals, and Wheels: 20" Dynamic Twin-Spoke Aluminum), Driver Confidence Package (Automatic Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, and Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers), Sport Red, Sanguine Red Stitching, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **COMPASS**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **POWER SEATS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 3-Spoke Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Premium Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front Seat Air Deflector, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Magic Black Interior Decor Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Seat Air Deflector, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N54HG106025
Stock: PS106025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 10,112 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500
Tasca Buick GMC - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call 401-762-2300 or Visit Us at 55 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! True Blue Metallic 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring 1.6L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Cascada Sport Touring, 2D Convertible, 1.6L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, jet black Leather, 3-Spoke Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7-Speaker Premium Audio System Feature, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Headlamp Control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, CD player, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, DVD-Audio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Front Seat Air Deflector, Fully automatic headlights, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Magic Black Interior Decor Trim, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/NAV, Rear Seat Air Deflector, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 20' Aluminum w/Sterling Silver Finish.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N5XHG118423
Stock: U3133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 5,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,211
Serra Cadillac of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2017 Buick Cascada Premium FWD 2D Convertible 1.6L 4-Cylinder Ebony Twilight Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. 20/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control, Premium Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, *Heated Seats, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Heated Steering Wheel. Odometer is 21503 miles below market average! This vehicle is AUL CERTIFIED AND IS COVERED FOR 24 MONTHS/125,000 MILES! Covered parts include the engine, transmission/transaxle and front/rear-wheel drive. Rental reimbursement is included for failing covered parts. Ask us for more details! This vehicle also includes our 7 POINT ASSURANCE PACKAGE, which consists of Market Base Pricing, Auto-Biography from Carfax, Full Tank of Gas, Price Protection Guarantee, Exclusive 7-day Exchange, Premier Financing Program, Northern Michigan's Largest Certified Dealer!!!! Reviews: * Quiet and comfortable ride on the highway and over bumpy roads; lots of features for a reasonable price; large trunk for a convertible. Source: Edmunds * Quiet and comfortable ride on the highway and over bumpy roads; lots of features for a reasonable price. Source: Edmunds *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N51HG076669
Stock: HG076669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,859 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,680
MC MOTORCARS - Miami / Florida
1.6L Turbocharged I4 DI Engine, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel Trim, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Touchscreen Display, Intellilink Interface, Voice Controls, Smartphone Integration, OnStar with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi Hot Spot, CD Player, Satellite Radio, USB Media Interface, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Exterior Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Soft Top Roof, Adaptive Xenon HID Headlights, LED Running Lights, Fog Lights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N51HG081175
Stock: 10351392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999
Hamby Automotive Network - Perry / Georgia
Summer time special!Sport Touring edition,dark effect package(front grille with black gloss finish,body color fog lamps accents,20 black gloss finish wheels,black gloss finish mirror caps,body color rear accent molding,red accent stitching on instrument panel and seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N58HG075801
Stock: P9650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,900
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N57HG031773
Stock: D031773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,495
Ford Autoworld - Anderson / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N5XHG134925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Protect this model from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. It has an elegant black exterior finish. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this small car is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is front wheel drive. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. With the adjustable lumbar support in this Buick Cascada your back will love you. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. <b>Packages</b> LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N56HG059110
Stock: A4977
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 27,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,500
Hertrich Buick GMC of Salisbury - Salisbury / Maryland
Sales and Service Open' Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 Buick. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. This 2017 Buick Cascada has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2017 Buick Cascada: There aren't many options these days when it comes to compact premium convertibles, but Buick is looking to change that. The Cascada is a lovely, stylish rag top that comes loaded with all the stuff buyers want that would cost $3,500 more to get in the Audi A3 cabriolet. The Cascada outshines the BMW 228i convertible as well, easily besting it for standard features. With room for four adults to cruise top down in comfort, and with more trunk space than either the Mustang or Camaro convertible, the Cascada is a fascinating -- and potentially popular proposition from Buick. Strengths of this model include fast-opening convertible top, standard technology, well-appointed interior, and Attractive, muscular styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N51HG110349
Stock: P1122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 25,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
This model has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical and reconditioning processes. Take the stress out of car buying with this certified pre-owned. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Protect the Buick Cascada from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This vehicle shines with an exquisite blue finish. Front wheel drive on this Buick Cascada gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this model is easy with the climate control system. The Buick Cascada has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The traction control system on this 2017 Buick Cascada instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N50HG050547
Stock: A4969
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,384 miles
$27,697
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N52HG107013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
