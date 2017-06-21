Used 2017 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cascada Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    5,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,787

    $3,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    37,185 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,297

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    10,407 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,419

    $839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    13,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,990

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    12,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,987

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    18,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,690

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    21,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,811

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    40,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    10,112 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    5,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,211

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    9,859 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,680

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    23,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    51,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    12,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,495

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    certified

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    23,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    27,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Premium in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Buick Cascada Premium

    25,520 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    13,384 miles

    $27,697

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Cascada searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Cascada
  4. Used 2017 Buick Cascada

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Cascada

Read recent reviews for the Buick Cascada
Overall Consumer Rating
4.410 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Love it -
Arnold,06/21/2017
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Its not a hot Rod, its a nice mix of sport- luxury. Feels very stable and firm not pushed around on the road like lighter vehicles. It gets a lot of looks every where we go - the top down in 17 seconds is great, quiet. Fits very nicely in our garage turns on a dime.. Hits 80MPH before you know it.. Nothing bad at all to say about it. Love the color of the car and the large wheels makes it look very sporty and stylish - the technology is plenty fine - its a car not a computer- I feel its quiet with roof up or down. Would recommend for anyone that enjoys a convertible and the free feeling driving experience at a GREAT price!! Couldn't believe I got the 2017 LOADED for $10K less than a 2013 AUDI..
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Cascada
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Cascada info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings