Used 2018 Buick Cascada Consumer Reviews
Much Nicer Than They Say
I just bought one of these, and regardless of the negatives that people point out, I absolutely love it. My wife loves it, and my daughter loves it. Much more room and comfort than in the BMW 4 Series we drove. So much is standard on this car. It is roomy, comfortable, and does everything I want it to do. The rear seats are actually usable for average-size people. I can fit a set of golf clubs into the trunk if I take the woods out of the bag and put the woods in the back seat. You can't put the clubs in or out with the top down, though. I put the clubs in, then lower the shield and the top. When I get to the course, I raise the top and the shield, then remove the clubs. I love that the rear seat backs fold forward to increase the trunk space. As for being a dog, it really isn't. I used to own a Pontiac Firebird 400 4-speed back in the day, so I'm no stranger to a performance car. 0 to 60 in 8.3 seconds? So what? I never do that, and I doubt that you do either. I go from maybe 20/25 to 70/75 up an acceleration lane to merge on a highway, and it handles that just fine, thank you. Passing on the highway? Again, no problem. The turbo handles that with barely a touch of the gas peddle. The other knock is all the buttons on the dash. These buttons are redundant functions found in the on-screen menus. Well guess what? When I want to do something while driving at 70 mph, I much prefer pressing a labelled button to drilling down through on-screen menus (even though the Cascada responds to voice commands for calling, changing radio stations, etc.). And secondly, on a bright sunny day with the top down, the screen can be a little hard to see, like your cell phone in the sun. So again, give me those redundant buttons. Once you know what they do it's no big mind-boggling confusion factor like everyone seems to think. Someone did mention that with the top down and no one in the passenger seat, the passenger seat belt clip rhythmically hits the door post and it's irritating. Well it does - lol. I took care of that by putting a thin strip of self-stick furniture pad on the door post. No more noise. My only knock is I really, really don't like red interior lighting on the dash. But I wasn't going to not buy the car for that. As for the ride, it is nowhere near as harsh as I expected with the 20-inch wheels. And finally, since I started looking for a convertible a couple of years ago, I see so many BMWs and Audis. It's nice to stand out from the crowd a bit, and everyone that sees it tells me what a beautiful car it is. Oh, sorry, one more thing: I chose the 2018 instead of the 2019 because they changed the backup camera. They went from a nice big view on the dash screen with guidelines to a tiny video in the left corner of the rear-view mirror, without the guidelines. I hated it, and it was a deal-breaker for me and my wife. So that's my 2 cents. Color me a happy camper.
better than you think
The center stack for the controls is the only low part of this auto, otherwise very nice vehicle. Many, Many, nice features. and it has plenty of pep. I have owned over a dozen rage tops. Best soft top I haver ever had, by far. Now 10 months Later---- have 10,000 miles on car Get well over 30 mpg at 70 mph. everything works well. Heater is very good for Wisconsin winter. Love the car. 15months and now have 16,000 miles on vehicle. Average mpg is over 30. No problems at all. Great car for the money. Now as time goes by, I have had the buick close to 2 yrs. No problems, 22,000 miles, tires are doing great (20 inch) I love the vehicle. I now have 27,000 miles on the buick.. everything going ok. Maybe will replace tires at 35,000 miles. No problems at all, My lady friend just purchased a used 2016 cascada because she liked my so much.
GREAT FOR WHAT IT IS
Having traded in a 328i hardtop convertible our expectations were high. This car is everything the BMWis not; roomier, quieter, more comfortable seats and a more relaxing ride. The Buick seems to be an easier car to live with even with some of the shortcomings mentioned. If you do not need a European performance car this is worth looking at.
Mid life crisis car
Looked at lots of convertibles and picked this one as it really gives you more bang for the buck. Really eye catching on the road, and very comfortable to drive. Yes, the rear window is small (some equated it to trying to look through a mailbox slot)....but put the top down and enjoy the ride!!! Have enjoyed the car totally and I feel very safe driving it.
Better than most of the previous reviews
I was looking for an affordable, comfortable convertible and definitely found it when I purchased this car in October of 2018. The salesman and dealership were very helpful including during the purchase and the ongoing service. I continue to receive compliments from unsolicited bystanders of how pretty the car is and I have really enjoyed the comfort, reliability and feel of this car. I recommend that you drive the car before you discount this car after reading some of the negative reviews. I have never previously owned a Buick but now am a fan of this car and Buick
