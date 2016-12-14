Used 2016 Buick Cascada for Sale Near Me
147 listings
- 30,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,397$5,391 Below Market
- 25,683 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,669$3,463 Below Market
- certified
2016 Buick Cascada Premium15,480 miles
$20,990
- 28,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,914$2,819 Below Market
- 47,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,775$4,147 Below Market
- 56,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495$2,533 Below Market
- 35,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,670$2,382 Below Market
- 13,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,390$2,405 Below Market
- 20,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,874$1,701 Below Market
- 24,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,990$1,116 Below Market
- 6,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,497$1,505 Below Market
- 13,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,934
- 18,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,000$1,734 Below Market
- 21,074 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,991
- 39,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,795
- 34,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,895$219 Below Market
- certified
2016 Buick Cascada Premium59,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,500$510 Below Market
- 45,504 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Cascada
Read recent reviews for the Buick Cascada
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.940 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom in Pittsburgh,07/31/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. The ride is smooth on good roads, a bit bumpy on uneven roads (sport suspension). Our roads are hilly and windy here in Pittsburgh, but the Cascada handles the road exceptionally well. Seat and steering wheel adjustments are very accommodating. Initially I was concerned about the rear view visibility and the enclosed feeling with the roof up, but have no problems. The curvature of the two side mirrors is such that half of the lane behind me is visible in each of the side mirrors. Although the rear window is small, and is at an angle that reduce the visibility even more, between the rearwiew mirror and the two side mirrors visibility is pretty good. I have always had cars with sun roofs or panoramic roofs, so I was not sure how a solid black roof over my head will feel. I guess because of the huge wind shield and all the surrounding glass, there is absolutely no enclosed feeling. The trunk is small with the roof down, but that was expected with a convertible. It is a good size with the roof up except for the trunk opening. I am not a golfer, but I do not think that a golf bag would fit through the opening; of course there is always the back seat. In other reviews there have been a lot of comments about outdated dash, and too many buttons. True, there are a lot of buttons, but most of them are duplicates of the touch screen buttons. Just have to get used to when to use which button, touch screen or dash. I particularly like the "Destination" button on the dash, it eliminates going through several menu selections for selecting destination. The other feature that I like is that you can have the navigation displayed on the small screen between the speedometer and the tachometer, leaving the main display for other things, radio, CD music track and the like. It is cleverly designed, in addition to the voice instructions the direction of the next turn is displayed as an arrow and there is a progress bar that gets smaller as you approach the turn, very good. There are numerous technological features on the Cascada that you have to pay extra for with other cars. Blind spot monitoring is not included, but there is parking assist, lane departure warning, collision prevention warning, back up camara, road following headlights, cornering lights and several other safety and convenience features. Some reviewers had issues with the collision prevention, parking assist warning and low resolution back up camera. Both of the assists worked as intended for me; I just have to remember to turn off the parking assist before going through a car wash. As for the low resolution back up camera, let's be realistic, if it shows and alerts the driver that there is an object behind the car that could possibly be hit it did it's job, hi-res is great watching movies, but a pavement?? I have had several convertibles, and they all leaked going through car washes. Now granted, cars are better built nowadays, and car washes came along way in improving how they clean a car, but my the Buick Cascada does not leak. In my opinion it is a very attractive car with the top up or with the top down. Acceleration is exceptionally good considering the weight of the car and the engine size, yes there is room for improvement, but remember you get a lot for what you spend. So far I am very pleased with my Buick Cascada. If my review is still up on the website by the time we get snow here in Pittsburgh, I will update the review on how the Cascada handles winter driving on hilly windy roads and on cold temperatures features, heater, defogger, heated steering wheel and the like. Updated February 12, 2020. I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. Now I have had it for almost four years without any problems. Other than the usual tire rotation, oil and oil filter replacement and other routine maintenance item, the car had no mechanical breakdowns or electrical faults. Unfortunately, Buick decided to not sell the Cascada here in the United States after 2019, but I can enjoy driving it till 2029 and still get parts for it if needed. I will properly maintain and keep this convertible as long possible; it has been one of the best cars that I/we have owned. It’s stylish, fast, comfortable, fun, well equipped and did not cost as much as similarly equipped convertibles. After almost four years I still get compliments on the style and color (Flip Chip Silver Metallic) of the Cascada. The only drawback is that it is not very good in the snow using all-season tires. There are some new all-season tire designs from Nokian with unique tire thread patterns that I will try next. Updated August 17 2020. Still no mechanical, electrical or convertible roof problems. Seems to be a change oil, filter and rotate tires type of a car. Too bad it is no longer manufactured.
