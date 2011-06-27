  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2016 Buick Cascada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride on the highway and over bumpy roads
  • lots of features for a reasonable price.
  • It's heavy and not very powerful, and that results in underwhelming acceleration and fuel economy
  • dashboard controls all look alike, which can be distracting on the road
  • tech interface is dated compared to rivals
  • mediocre interior quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Buick is back in the drop-top business with a new convertible, the 2016 Cascada. It's comfortable, as you would expect a Buick to be, and competitively priced. Ready to find out if getting a breeze through your hair in a Cascada is right for you?

Vehicle overview

Shop for a convertible nowadays and you'll find yourself choosing between muscle cars like the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, compacts like the Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle, and luxury cars like the Audi A3 and BMW 2 Series. You might then wonder: Whatever happened to the reasonably priced convertible with four usable seats? Well, put simply, automakers stopped making them. But now one automaker, Buick, is jumping back in with its all-new 2016 Cascada.

It's heavy and not very powerful, and that results in underwhelming acceleration and fuel economy; dashboard controls all look alike, which can be distracting on the road; tech interface is dated compared to rivals; mediocre interior quality.

Like Buick's four-door Regal, the Cascada has been plucked directly from Opel, General Motors' European division. In order to naturalize the Cascada, Buick outfitted it with suspension components that provide a softer, quieter ride. Thanks to a stiff body structure, Buick's engineers were able to tune the Cascada to provide a compliant ride quality while also maintaining a decent amount of handling capability. Take the Cascada through some curves and you'll find its well-mannered European heritage indeed remains largely intact.

Every convertible requires some compromises to practicality, but the Cascada requests fewer than most. The rear seat, though not generous with stretch-out space, can accommodate two smaller passengers. The trunk is a little bigger than normal, too, and it's augmented by fold-down rear seatbacks with a handy pass-through for larger cargo. Additional thoughtful details include a one-touch power top that can be raised or lowered at speeds up to 31 mph and electric seat-belt presenters that bring the front shoulder belts into easy reach when the door is closed.

That said, some features we expect to see in a luxury car, such as keyless ignition and blind-spot monitoring, aren't offered in the Cascada, and its interior design and acceleration are underwhelming. If you take a test drive and don't find the Cascada luxurious or sporty enough, you'll probably prefer luxury-brand rivals like the Audi A3 Cabriolet and BMW 2 Series. Those models cost more, though. On the other side of the pricing spectrum, the Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle are certainly fun cars to drive, but they don't offer as much interior or trunk space as the Buick. Perhaps closest in mission to the Cascada is the Volkswagen Eos, which also boasts a retractable hardtop roof. Overall, the 2016 Buick Cascada is far from perfect, but it's good to see another affordable option in this underserved segment.

2016 Buick Cascada models

The 2016 Buick Cascada convertible is offered in two trim levels: Base (1SV) and Premium (1SP).

Standard equipment for the base model includes 20-inch wheels, a power-operated convertible soft top, foglights, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated eight-way power front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a 7-inch touchscreen display (with Buick's Intellilink interface), voice controls, smartphone integration, a rearview camera, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot), a navigation system and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB media interface and an auxiliary input jack.

Although the 2016 Cascada comes with a long list of standard features, keyless ignition is curiously unavailable.

The Cascada Premium adds automatic wipers, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and air deflectors for the front and rear seats. There are no other factory-installed options for either trim level.

2016 Highlights

The Buick Cascada is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Buick Cascada is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. These are strong numbers for such a small engine, but the powertrain has its work cut out for it because the Cascada, with its heavily reinforced body, weighs nearly 2 tons. During Edmunds testing, a Cascada accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is slow for this class of car.

The 2016 Cascada's six-speed automatic transmission gets the job done, but it's down a couple of gears compared to some rivals.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Cascada is an underwhelming 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). For context, the VW Eos offers the same horsepower and gets 25 mpg combined, while the BMW 228i convertible boasts 40 more hp and gets 27 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Buick Cascada include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and front knee airbags. Like other GM vehicles, the Cascada comes with the subscription-based OnStar system, which can provide roadside assistance, automatic crash notification, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

In the event of a rollover, two stout metal posts, spring-loaded and pyrotechnically actuated, pop up from behind the rear seats to provide added occupant protection.

All Cascadas also come with a rearview camera, and premium models include forward collision and lane-departure warning systems. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert isn't offered, however. In Edmunds emergency brake testing, the Cascada came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. That's an average distance for the segment.

Driving

The 2016 Buick Cascada has a turbocharged 200-hp engine under the hood, but those horses have to haul almost 4,000 pounds of weight. As such, acceleration is unremarkable. You typically won't have a problem pulling into fast-moving traffic, but passing on a two-lane road requires a long stretch of open blacktop.

Performance is tepid in the 2016 Cascada, but the quiet, supple ride makes for serene top-down motoring on a sunny day.

As a highway cruiser, the Cascada is pleasantly hushed and smooth, and it feels pretty solid, even when driving over choppy pavement. Slower speeds reveal a bit of bounciness over uneven surfaces, but we'd still call the Cascada’s ride pleasant. Around turns, other smaller convertibles like the Mini Cooper are sportier and more fun to drive, even if the Cascada's planted feel is pleasing in its own right.

Interior

The Cascada's cabin is something of a letdown. Materials quality is passable, but it's a notch below luxury-branded vehicles such as the Audi A3. The touchscreen is an older design that suffers from a cluttered look and so-so graphics. On top of that, the center stack is cluttered with a dizzying array of buttons that are difficult to locate and use correctly while you're on the move.

The front seats are initially comfortable, but the stiff leather upholstery and light padding can cause some pressure points on long road trips. At least the Cascada's rear seats are suitably sized for kids or shorter adults, though as in many convertibles, they can feel confining with the top up.

One of the interior highlights is the Cascada's power top, which raises and lowers with a single switch located between the seats (no separate roof latches to break fingernails or skin knuckles). The top can be raised or lowered while the car is moving at speeds up to 31 mph, and the lowering process takes a manageable 17 seconds. Rearward visibility with the top up is passable, but the high rear deck and small rear window make the lack of blind-spot monitoring that much more of an oversight.

The Cascada's rear seatbacks fold down to reveal a pass-through for oversized cargo, an unexpected perk in this segment.

The trunk offers 13.4 cubic feet of space with the top up. A movable divider must be pulled down into place to make room for the roof, though, which decreases trunk space to a still-respectable 9.8 cubic feet. Folding the rear seatbacks opens up a cargo pass-through for longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Buick Cascada.

5(42%)
4(28%)
3(12%)
2(10%)
1(8%)
3.9
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a Great Looker and Enjoyable to Drive
Tom in Pittsburgh,07/31/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. The ride is smooth on good roads, a bit bumpy on uneven roads (sport suspension). Our roads are hilly and windy here in Pittsburgh, but the Cascada handles the road exceptionally well. Seat and steering wheel adjustments are very accommodating. Initially I was concerned about the rear view visibility and the enclosed feeling with the roof up, but have no problems. The curvature of the two side mirrors is such that half of the lane behind me is visible in each of the side mirrors. Although the rear window is small, and is at an angle that reduce the visibility even more, between the rearwiew mirror and the two side mirrors visibility is pretty good. I have always had cars with sun roofs or panoramic roofs, so I was not sure how a solid black roof over my head will feel. I guess because of the huge wind shield and all the surrounding glass, there is absolutely no enclosed feeling. The trunk is small with the roof down, but that was expected with a convertible. It is a good size with the roof up except for the trunk opening. I am not a golfer, but I do not think that a golf bag would fit through the opening; of course there is always the back seat. In other reviews there have been a lot of comments about outdated dash, and too many buttons. True, there are a lot of buttons, but most of them are duplicates of the touch screen buttons. Just have to get used to when to use which button, touch screen or dash. I particularly like the "Destination" button on the dash, it eliminates going through several menu selections for selecting destination. The other feature that I like is that you can have the navigation displayed on the small screen between the speedometer and the tachometer, leaving the main display for other things, radio, CD music track and the like. It is cleverly designed, in addition to the voice instructions the direction of the next turn is displayed as an arrow and there is a progress bar that gets smaller as you approach the turn, very good. There are numerous technological features on the Cascada that you have to pay extra for with other cars. Blind spot monitoring is not included, but there is parking assist, lane departure warning, collision prevention warning, back up camara, road following headlights, cornering lights and several other safety and convenience features. Some reviewers had issues with the collision prevention, parking assist warning and low resolution back up camera. Both of the assists worked as intended for me; I just have to remember to turn off the parking assist before going through a car wash. As for the low resolution back up camera, let's be realistic, if it shows and alerts the driver that there is an object behind the car that could possibly be hit it did it's job, hi-res is great watching movies, but a pavement?? I have had several convertibles, and they all leaked going through car washes. Now granted, cars are better built nowadays, and car washes came along way in improving how they clean a car, but my the Buick Cascada does not leak. In my opinion it is a very attractive car with the top up or with the top down. Acceleration is exceptionally good considering the weight of the car and the engine size, yes there is room for improvement, but remember you get a lot for what you spend. So far I am very pleased with my Buick Cascada. If my review is still up on the website by the time we get snow here in Pittsburgh, I will update the review on how the Cascada handles winter driving on hilly windy roads and on cold temperatures features, heater, defogger, heated steering wheel and the like. Updated February 12, 2020. I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. Now I have had it for almost four years without any problems. Other than the usual tire rotation, oil and oil filter replacement and other routine maintenance item, the car had no mechanical breakdowns or electrical faults. Unfortunately, Buick decided to not sell the Cascada here in the United States after 2019, but I can enjoy driving it till 2029 and still get parts for it if needed. I will properly maintain and keep this convertible as long possible; it has been one of the best cars that I/we have owned. It’s stylish, fast, comfortable, fun, well equipped and did not cost as much as similarly equipped convertibles. After almost four years I still get compliments on the style and color (Flip Chip Silver Metallic) of the Cascada. The only drawback is that it is not very good in the snow using all-season tires. There are some new all-season tire designs from Nokian with unique tire thread patterns that I will try next. Updated August 17 2020. Still no mechanical, electrical or convertible roof problems. Seems to be a change oil, filter and rotate tires type of a car. Too bad it is no longer manufactured.
In its own league
Bobw,05/20/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought this car for my wife (she loves it), and to be fair we have not had it but for a few weeks. I was looking for the great American convertible, something like a 1960s Buick LeSabre or Pontiac Catalina, but alas the big, roomy American verts are long gone. I was going to get a 2 series BMW (tiny back seat) or a CPO E350 (same price, 4 years old) convertible, but I went to see this car, too. Glad I did. This car has a comfortable, adult-sized back seat, big trunk for a vert, drives well, has wonderful front seats, and looks great (blue with the cream interior). It feels solid. Despite some of the pundits' reviews, the car feels plenty quick if not sports car quick (this car is not a sports car but a cruiser, which is what I wanted). The top works like a dream and the car is very quiet with the top up. Bose stereo is solid. The few negatives are no memory driver's seat; the low profile 20 inch tires can be jarring on rough pavement; rearward view with the top up is poor; and it is not really an American car, despite the nameplate. Some others have complained about the gadgets in the car like nav and lane change assist, but I have an I-phone for nav (although the Buick's nav works okay) and I can drive without some electronic nanny steering my car. As far as they go, these gadgets work okay, but I do not need them or want them on this or any other car. If you want a relatively affordable convertible that looks great and makes you smile, this could be your car. Update: Have had the car for about six months and we have loved every minute of it. Great car. Update: The car now has 26,900 miles on it. So far we’ve had two unscheduled maintenance issues, one being a tire puncture and the other being a windshield washer motor that went out, and which was repaired under warranty. We still love the car and would recommend it. Update: This is more of a suggestion for owners. Buick recommends a very high 35 PSI (cold) for tire pressures, presumably to enhance gas mileage. I have run the car at between 30 - 32 PSI (cold) and it makes the ride much more comfortable over rough pavement, and where I live rough pavement and potholes is the norm.
Classy convertible
SydC,03/31/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Had the Cascada for a month now and it is a joy to drive. It has a classy design and great leather interior that is extremely well designed. We recently went on first road trip of 1100 miles and it was great. We encountered strong winds in New Mexico and the Cascada went straight as an arrow while other vehicles were all over the place. We held the speed at 80 MPH and got 26 MPG which is actually pretty good considering all the headwinds. Cascada allows the user to get extra room in the truck if the top is up by merely pressing forward the device that holds the top in the trunk. We had lots of room for a very large suitcase and three other carry on type bags(also could easily hold a set of golf clubs in this mode). The sound systems is top of the class and can be easily heard because the road noise is kept at a minimum on the Cascada(yes even at 80 MPH).
Beautiful rattling tin can
Scott S.,06/13/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
To date, the 2016 Cascada with 5148 miles, has been in the dealership service lane 5 times, all for the same reason. The convertible top is faulty. I initially took the car in due to a very odd knocking and popping sound coming from the rear of the vehicle. My first dealership said it was road noise and I had to deal with it. This was literally metal on metal banging... After I insisted the dealer attempt to diagnose the noise concern, a technician somehow broke the interior panel but didnt tell me, nor replace the actual part. I then received a message once again stating the knocking was just road noise and body-flex and couldnt be fixed. After contacting Buick, I was connected to another dealership which took the time to review the knocking and found the broken panel, and also a screw that wasnt seated properly. Drove home in complete quiet. Three days later... The knocking was back and this time I had a leak on the opposite side of the car. Back to the dealer... They adjusted the top and replaced the seal as the dealer stated the seal had managed to fold incorrectly and formed to that shape and had to be replaced. Further adjustments to the top and the knocking was gone again. A week later... The banging and knocking is back. The interior panel that was replaced has again disconnected and is flapping around constantly. Adjusted, reseated, no more knocking. A week later... banging is back again. Returned to the dealer and had a technician drive the car. After a day in the shop the technician decided to replace a guide pin for the top cover. Noise gone again. 3 days later... Knocking and clacking is back, I have a leak, and the chrome trim was gouged by the service team during the last service. Being returned to the dealer. At this point, the 2016 Buick Cascada has become the biggest let down / regret of my car purchasing life. Though the service team has been polite and helpful, I didnt buy the vehicle for it to be in service more than I am able to drive it. Definitely regret the whole purchase at this point. UPDATE: 12/14/2016 GM and I reached an agreement that included a buy-back of the Cascada.
See all 40 reviews of the 2016 Buick Cascada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Buick Cascada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

Quick Summary
After 25 years without a convertible in its lineup, Buick gets back into the drop-top class with the midsize 2016 Cascada. It's not nearly as luxurious as Buick claims, but it offers considerable value for the price.

What Is It?
The 2016 Buick Cascada is a two-door, four-passenger convertible that starts at $33,990. For that price you get features like adaptive headlights, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a navigation system, Siri Eyes Free iPhone control, onboard WiFi and a rearview camera.

It's best to think of the Cascada as a comfortable tourer rather than a sporty convertible. Proportionally, there is a lot of sheet metal that makes it look heavy, particularly above the rear wheels. This prevents the car from having a sleek, "ready-to-pounce" stance, but it does allow for a flat rear deck lid that completely hides the folded fabric roof. An attractive chrome strip surrounds the passenger compartment and dresses things up a bit.

Our initial drive was in a model with the $3,000 Premium trim. It adds several safety items like forward collision alert, lane departure warning, automatic wipers and headlights. Wind deflectors to control buffeting with the top down are also part of the package.

The only other options on the Cascada are the exterior and interior colors and the wheels. Notably absent from the options list is a keyless ignition (you still need to use a key to start it), a premium audio upgrade and more advanced safety features.

Is It a True Luxury Convertible?
Given the price, this Buick is positioned as an entry-level luxury convertible. Judging by its interior, however, the Cascada falls short on that promise. Liberal use of hard trim pieces along with parts shared with various Chevrolet vehicles give the Cascada a less-than-premium look and feel. The stitched leather dashboard is attractive, but it's surrounded by plastics that suggest a lower price point.

Most of the switchgear and displays in the Cascada also have a dated appearance, with a low-resolution driver information display and a relatively small 7-inch touchscreen that is slightly out of reach. An overabundance of buttons and knobs on the center stack (we counted 46) further complicates infotainment and climate control operation. The auxiliary steering wheel buttons aren't any better, with wobbly rubberized switches that don't feel particularly precise.

The infotainment system itself isn't as sophisticated as competing units, either. The menus are not intuitive, and responses to inputs are often slow.

Trunk space is decent at 13.4 cubic feet with the convertible top up, dropping to 9.8 cubic feet with the top stowed. The typical carry-on suitcase will easily fit behind the folded top, and about two more can be accommodated when the top is out of the way. The trunk opening is narrow, which will prevent the loading of bulkier items, but a small center pass-through with remote rear-seat releases allows for longer cargo. Interior storage is limited to a few small bins and pockets.

How Comfortable Is the Cabin?
The Cascada's front seats provide a good amount of support and the perforated leather upholstery kept us adequately ventilated on a humid day. A reflective coating also helps keep the surface cooler, and a seatbelt presenter keeps front passengers from having to twist and reach rearward to buckle up. Unfortunately, the thinner padding and stiff leather did create some uncomfortable hard points after a few hours behind the wheel.

For the passengers in back, the seats feel puzzlingly off-kilter for average-size adults, as the position feels neither straight nor level. The lack of lateral and thigh support makes these narrow seats more appropriate for small passengers, as does the lack of headroom with the top up. Accessing the seats is easy thanks to a single latch that releases the front seatback and slides the seat forward. When the front seat is returned to its position, sensors detect where the rear passenger's knees are and adjust its rearward travel for optimal space.

With the top up, the triple-layer fabric roof does a good job of filtering out external sound, but there is a noticeable amount of road noise reverberating throughout the interior. The top folds away in only 17 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph with the touch of a single lever. The Premium trim's mesh wind blocker can be easily installed over the rear seats and dramatically reduces wind buffeting, even at highway speeds. We were able to have a civilized conversation without having to raise our voices, whether the windows were up or down.

What Is It Like on the Road?
Powering the 2016 Buick Cascada is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. This isn't much power for a car that weighs 3,979 pounds, but it does get up to speed at a reasonable pace.

The EPA estimates the Cascada's fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). These figures are about average for convertibles in this price range.

Gearchanges from the six-speed automatic transmission are smooth, and the front wheels don't tug at the steering wheel under full power. Passing slower traffic requires you to engage the overboost mode by flooring the throttle. Once engaged, the peak torque output is increased to 221 lb-ft for a short time. The extra power gets the job done, but the engine does labor quite loudly.

The Cascada is tuned to favor comfort over performance, so it feels smooth over most ruts and bumps, even with the standard 20-inch wheels. At worst, the rear wheels shimmy over long stretches of broken pavement, but even that is barely noticeable. Since most of our test-drive was on wide-open highways, we have yet to experience its ultimate handling potential on curvy roads.

Outward visibility is compromised by very thick windshield pillars, but thankfully they're situated far enough to the sides to prevent continuous obstruction. The high rear deck lid also presents some challenges when backing into a spot, forcing heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera. With the top up, rear visibility is further narrowed through a small glass window and the surrounding convertible top, a typical issue with vehicles in this class.

What Safety Features Are Available?
In addition to the typical safety features found in modern convertibles, the Buick Cascada also benefits from OnStar emergency telematics and front passenger knee airbags.

In the event of a rollover accident, high-strength steel bars will automatically deploy from behind the rear seats for added protection. The Premium trim also gets a lane departure warning system and forward collision alerts.

What Cars Compete With It?
There aren't many convertibles in the Cascada's price category. The only direct competitor comes in the form of the Audi A3 Cabriolet. With a starting price $3,000 greater than the Buick's, the bottom line may be a deciding factor for shoppers. If you can stretch the budget, however, the Audi rewards you with a more engaging driving experience and a significantly more luxurious interior.

The Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang convertibles are possible alternatives, although they favor performance over comfort.

Why Should You Consider It?
If you're looking for a convertible that's a step above your average soft-top Camaro, the Cascada is worth considering. It rides better, gets solid mileage and looks more elegant inside and out.

Why Should You Think Twice About It?
Although it tries to play the part of a luxury car, the Cascada comes up short when it comes to refinement, materials and performance. Rear-seat comfort is also worse than expected, and the interior controls aren't very intuitive.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Buick Cascada Overview

The Used 2016 Buick Cascada is offered in the following submodels: Cascada Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Buick Cascada?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Buick Cascada trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium is priced between $19,998 and$22,514 with odometer readings between 31118 and44138 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Buick Cascadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Buick Cascada for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Cascadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,998 and mileage as low as 31118 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Buick Cascada.

Can't find a used 2016 Buick Cascadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Cascada for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,404.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,237.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Cascada for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,425.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Buick Cascada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Cascada lease specials

