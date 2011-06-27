Estimated values
2018 Buick Cascada Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,986
|$22,466
|$23,023
|Clean
|$21,547
|$22,006
|$22,535
|Average
|$20,667
|$21,085
|$21,558
|Rough
|$19,787
|$20,165
|$20,581
Estimated values
2018 Buick Cascada Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,531
|$22,025
|$22,597
|Clean
|$21,100
|$21,573
|$22,118
|Average
|$20,238
|$20,671
|$21,159
|Rough
|$19,377
|$19,769
|$20,200
Estimated values
2018 Buick Cascada 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,113
|$20,664
|$21,301
|Clean
|$19,711
|$20,241
|$20,849
|Average
|$18,906
|$19,394
|$19,946
|Rough
|$18,102
|$18,547
|$19,042