1998 BMW Z3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • We don't care what other people say, we still think that this is the best roadster in the country. Willing engines, superb steering and brakes, a classic shape, and reasonable price make this car a stand out among the new offerings from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
  • Limited trunk space means that you will always travel light. Small gas tank means that you will stop frequently for fuel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unflagging popularity with young and old alike. It seems that wherever we take this car a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about its performance and drool over its lovely shape. Changes to the Z3 lineup for 1998 include the addition of the Z3 coupe (we have not yet received formal press information on this car) and the introduction of the M Roadster, a heavily breathed-upon version of the Z3 that is designed to compete with Porsche 911 Cabriolet head-to-head.

So, what's so special about this car? Obviously, the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned an MGA, MGB or TR-6 when they were in college. Even better, the Z3 will undoubtedly be more driveable and comfortable than their counterparts of yesteryear. Twenty-somethings are attracted to the Z3 because of its undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. Everyone else loves it because it's a BMW; that means spirited driving and a wagonload of prestige. The fact that the Z3 shares the 3-Series platform, engine and many components bodes well for the car's performance and safety.

The editorial staff at Edmund's has had a number of good-natured arguments over the character of this car. Some of us look at the Z3 and see a Miata rip-off. Others see a car that will fit quite nicely into BMW's M division, giving us some of the most exciting drop-top driving to be found on this side of the Italian Alps. We all think it's cute.

The 1998 Z3 is beautiful, and the inclusion of new high-performance coupe and roadster models round out the lineup quite nicely. If you don't have kids to haul around and love to drive, this is the car for you.

1998 Highlights

BMW's excellent roadster is now available with a power-operated top.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 BMW Z3.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What A Ride!!!
T Mc,10/25/2009
Bought this used about five years ago. No... REPEAT NO mechanic issues to date. Enjoyable drive, sharp look. In short, I'd buy this car over and over again.
BMW Z3 2.8 (6 cyclinder)
andre,04/28/2002
This car is a dream come true. I grew up with friends who drove used MG's, Triumph's,Sprite's,and even one 1960 Austin-Healy 3000.I wanted a sports car that didn't need so much attention. I bought a 1998 2.8 Z3 last year. It is the most incredible car I have ever driven.It has more power than I will ever need, and is incredibly agile. And even though there are some "roadster type" cars on the market with more powerful engines, none are anywhere near as beautiful and stylish as the Z3.The Z3 is The Roadster Defined.It's as if those others are just poor imitations.Bottom line,it is so much fun to drive, that I even enjoy driving to work, and I work at the Post Office.
Love this car
Jerry,03/13/2008
This is a keeper. It is fun to drive, has classic looks and seems to work most of the time. I have had to have a seatbelt replaced, replaced one sensor, and had recurrent problems with an annoying buzz in the bass speaker and have problems with one of the electric seat motors. The sound system is weak for a car this nice and the plastic window in the rag top is pretty cheap also. But overall it is a well built fun car. If you find one in good shape buy it and keep it.
First Sports Car
Forest Green,05/05/2007
I had always wanted to own a Corvette, but when I reached the point where I had the cash to buy a sports car I opted for a BMW. My decision was driven by BMW's reputation for quality engineering and workmanship. Having owned a couple of BMW motorcycles and having ridden them from coast to coast and border to border more than once, I figured that a Z3 had to be a rugged machine if it was built like the motorcycles that roll out of the BMW factory. Driving a Z3 is just as much fun as riding a motorcycle and you get a lot more respect. BMW did a fantastic job of sculpting the sheet metal -- the car does attract attention where ever you drive it. I'll take my Z3 over a 'Vette any day.
See all 33 reviews of the 1998 BMW Z3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 BMW Z3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 BMW Z3

Used 1998 BMW Z3 Overview

The Used 1998 BMW Z3 is offered in the following submodels: Z3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.8 2dr Convertible, and 1.9 2dr Convertible.

