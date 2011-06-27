  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 1996 BMW Z3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1996 BMW Z3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
BMW Z3 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,679 - $3,708
Used Z3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We haven't driven BMW's latest offering. Chances are you haven't either. After starring with what's-his-name in the latest James Bond movie, the Z3 has gone on to international fame and fortune. Yes indeed, Z3 fever has hit the continent hard. Pre-orders for the peppy roadster caused a 1996 sell-out by February of this year. We find this extraordinary considering that few people outside of the automotive press have seen the vehicle in person, much less taken it for a test spin.

So, what's so special about this car? Obviously, the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned an MGA, MGB or TR-6 when they were in college. Even better, the Z3 will undoubtedly be more driveable and comfortable than their counterparts of yesteryear. Twenty-somethings are attracted to the Z3 because of its undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. Everyone else loves it because it's a BMW; that means spirited driving and a wagon-load of prestige. The fact that the Z3 shares the 3-Series platform, engine, and many components, bodes well for the car's performance and safety.

The editorial staff at Edmund's has had a number of good-natured arguments over the character of this car. Some of us look at the Z3 and see a Miata rip-off. Others see a car that will fit quite nicely into BMW's M division, giving us some of the most exciting drop-top driving to be found on this side of the Italian Alps. We all think it's cute.

With summer nearing, and roadster excitement reaching a fever pitch, we longingly turn our eyes toward passing convertibles. We are certain that when the first Z3 passes us on the way to the grocery store we will turn green with envy. We won't, however, spend too much time pining over this year's Z3 sell-out; Mercedes, Porsche and Audi are releasing affordable roadsters within the next year, guaranteeing to add some excitement to a long-forgotten segment of the automotive industry.

As for the 1996 Z3, it is extremely attractive, the initial response from the automotive press has been great and we think that the minivan-saddled middle-class could definitely benefit from the loads of fun this affordable Bimmer has to offer. By the way, we'll take ours with the rocket launcher.

1996 Highlights

BMW follows Mazda's lead and introduces a roadster. This dreamy two-seater made its debut in the James Bond movie, "GoldenEye," and has had enthusiasts across the country drooling over its smart styling and impressive refinement. Featured as the perfect Christmas gift in the 1995 Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog, BMW sold out of Z3s before the first one was released to the public.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 BMW Z3.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

96 z3
robert strauss,09/27/2016
1.9 2dr Convertible
purchased used around 2000. fun to drive, handles great and mpg close to 30 hwy. some things to look for if buying. 1 interior door pulls/handles have a tendency to come off (very poor design IMO) replacements very expensive 2 check seams on top and around window, if you can't see them they aren't there. meaning a replacement also expensive. 3 top WILL leak but most convertibles do LOL 4 my clear coat first clouded then flaked off. 5 know a good mechanic, not because it breaks frequently, but so you don't get gouged if it does
Great Value
Steve D,09/07/2010
After having a Porsche Boxter (loved it), I tried a Mazda Miata and was disappointed. When the opportunity to purchase the Z3 came along I grabbed it. It has been a wonderful car and predictably reliable. The rear alignment has been problematic but besides that a great car.
Fun, fun, fun
Doug G.,01/18/2006
The four cylinder Z3's may not have the oomph of the later six cylinder models, but it is fast enough to get one a speeding ticket! On the other hand, I believe the handling is lighter and better balanced without the extra weight of the six cylinder in the front. The four cylinder wants premium gas, but gas mileage is great! And, yes, people do stop and ask about the car or look as we drive by. The BMW dealers are expensive for service and/or repairs. But dropping the top on a sunny day and cruising the back roads makes it worth while!
No put down
Manny munoz,04/15/2016
1.9 2dr Convertible
Owning a 1996 for many years, I can't say one bad thing about it. When you buy a car , do your research. Don't buy, then find fault. Edmunds is the place to start and end in my opinion. Honest chatter only. This car, after becoming a sports car fan back in 1966, is a keeper. Owned jaguar 140 1957, porsche 911, spitfire triumph, etc. This car is the true top down , smooth going country backroad car. So was the jag. Ha. I am over six foot, 250 pounds and this can rail the corners, Safely. Retired, there are plenty of sites that can save you money. Many miles later and still Loving it ! The door pull broke, super glue fix, perfect! Replaced window switch, very cheap and easy. Still running like a top! Close to 170,000 miles no burning oil. I change it now just once a year. Use synthetic. If you want a reasonably priced Sports car I personally wouldn't look for any other than a Z3. The 1.9 engine will now burn rubber , yet it will keep the cornering interesting. A true country back roads car!
See all 26 reviews of the 1996 BMW Z3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 BMW Z3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 BMW Z3

Used 1996 BMW Z3 Overview

The Used 1996 BMW Z3 is offered in the following submodels: Z3 Convertible. Available styles include 1.9 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 BMW Z3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 BMW Z3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 BMW Z3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 BMW Z3.

Can't find a used 1996 BMW Z3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW Z3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,594.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW Z3 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $7,618.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,834.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 BMW Z3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW Z3 lease specials

Related Used 1996 BMW Z3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles