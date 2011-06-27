1999 BMW Z3 Review
Pros & Cons
- These are some of the best cars available. Great engine choices, superb steering and brakes, and reasonable prices make Z3 cars stand out among offerings from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
- Limited trunk space means that you will always travel light. Small gas tank means that you will stop frequently for fuel.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unfaltering popularity with young and old alike even as the line has grown to include more models. It seems that wherever we take these cars, a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about performance and drool over their lovely shapes. The Z3 lineup now consists of three sportsters: the new 2.8-liter Z3 Coupe, Z3 Roadster 2.3 and Z3 Roadster 2.8.
The Z3 Roadster 2.3 has a 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine that replaces last year's four-cylinder engine, and makes 170 horsepower while meeting Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) standards. This year, the Z3 gets wider rear bodywork, a revised suspension and new bumpers. The excellent Z3 2.8 Roadster is unchanged for 1999, save for the addition of side airbags.
The Z3 Coupe 2.8, new this year and based on the Z3 Roadster 2.8, comes powered by a 2.8-liter, 193-horsepower, six-cylinder engine that also meets LEV standards. Options on the vehicle include an on-board computer, heated seats and heated mirrors. Rear storage areas are accessible through a hatchback rear door. BMW's new closed-body sports car is priced at $36,770, making it attainable to a large number of consumers.
So, who's going to buy these cars, anyway? Obviously, the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned a sporty little convertible when they were going to college. The solid little coupe, however, makes sense for snowbelt dwellers who like a bit of funk with their sport. Even better, the new Z3s will undoubtedly be more durable and comfortable than their counterparts of yesteryear. Thirtysomethings are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. Everyone else loves them because they are BMWs (translation: spirited driving with a wagonload of prestige.)
The 1999 Z3s are beautiful, and the new coupe rounds out the lineup quite nicely. If you don't have kids to haul around and love to drive, this may be the car for you.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 BMW Z3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Z3
Related Used 1999 BMW Z3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2