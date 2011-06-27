  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 2001 BMW Z3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2001 BMW Z3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb road manners, sexy shape, lots of standard high-tech goodies, brand cachet.
  • Some cheap interior bits, roadsters have a plastic rear window, significantly less expensive two-seaters are out there.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
BMW Z3 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$12,995
Used Z3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Many are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal, brand cache and attainable price. But really, everybody who loves to drive loves the Z3.

Vehicle overview

The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unfaltering popularity with young and old alike even as the line has grown to include more models. It seems that wherever we take these cars, a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about performance and to drool over their lovely shapes.

The Z3 lineup consists of three sportsters: the base Z3 Roadster 2.5i, Z3 Coupe 3.0i and Z3 Roadster 3.0i. The Z3 Roadster has an upgraded 2.5-liter, six-cylinder engine that now makes 185 horsepower while meeting low emission vehicle (LEV) standards. Z3s outfitted with larger, 3.0-liter, 225-horsepower six-cylinder engines are available as coupes or roadsters.

Z3 Roadsters feature L-shaped taillights with clear turn signal lenses, fully lined tops, and sculpted rear flanks. The capable sound system is actually audible at speed and clear instrument gauges, plus an analog clock, give the interior a classic look. Some carefully chosen upgrades in interior plastics would go a long way toward improving the Z3's value equation. And what's with the plastic rear window on roadster models when a $12,000 cheaper MR2 provides glass and a defroster?

The 2.5i gets four-wheel disc brakes, a limited-slip differential and 16-inch V-rated performance tires as standard equipment, while the 3.0i cars have larger brakes and new 17-inch wheels this year. A smooth-shifting five-speed manual transmission is standard on all Z cars, but this year a five-speed Steptronic automatic, capable of being manually shifted, is optional. All Z3s have a leather-wrapped M-Technic sport steering wheel and standard Dynamic Stability Control, which senses when the car is veering from its intended path and selectively modulates engine torque and the antilock brakes to bring the car under control.

Driving BMW's Z3 cars is a phenomenal experience. Even the most basic Z3 Roadster, with its powerful inline six and ventilated front-disc brakes, is a blast. Only at high speeds does the 2.5 feel winded, but opting for the larger displacement 3.0-liter six in the 3.0i Roadster solves that problem. And for those who must have a rigid structure and protection from the elements, the 3.0i Coupe is a hoot.

With superb steering and excellent brakes, any Z3 is fun to drive and own. Despite their prowess, however, pure performance freaks will want to step up to the M Coupe and M Roadster, which offer increased power and superior handling.

Slotted comfortably between the bargain Mazda Miata/Toyota MR2 and more expensive machines from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, there is a Z3 to suit anybody's needs. Certainly the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned a sporty little convertible while in college, but those seeking a scalpel sharp roadster this price range will want to check out Honda's ultra-capable S2000. The Z3 Coupe 3.0i makes sense for Snowbelt dwellers who have greater storage needs and like a bit of "funk" with their "sport."

Thirty-somethings are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. But let's face it: Everybody who loves to drive loves the Z3.

2001 Highlights

Engine displacement in the 2.8 Roadster and Coupe is bumped from 2.8 liters to 3.0 liters. An associated horsepower and torque increase, along with bigger brakes and larger 17-inch wheels and tires, accompanies the new engine. The base 2.5-liter engine also sees a 15 horsepower increase. An optional five-speed Steptronic transmission with manual shifting capability is now available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 BMW Z3.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4-Star Car, 5-Star Fun!
bullz3,03/08/2015
3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I'm the third - and likely last - owner of our Z3. Paid well under the $7,500 asking price (125k miles) when a BMW Dealer pre-sale inspection (do this!!) found $6k in bad rear trailing arms and old/cracked/leaking critical engine parts/seals. A good independent shop did it for $4k. Was it worth it? OHMYLORDYES! This is the Roadster my old Miata always wanted to be. Takes my breath away every time I open the garage, and again every time I open the throttle. The S52 engine is the best of the bunch. Just be prepared to pay a premium to fix all the nits that crop up. Resale values are rising for later models in good repair. If you find one under $10k this looker is definitely worth a 2nd look. *update* Edmunds asked for an updated review. The only thoughts to add are frustrations with a shot rear transaxle now, and the realization that while it's fun, it's not an investment. For the money I've invested in purchase and repairs I could have gotten a very nice used Miata, with fewer headaches. *update* Drive shaft replaced at 165k miles, $1,500. Still mostly happy.
My little "ugly" coupe
lawrence thompson,01/05/2006
I bought my 2001 Z3 coupe about a year and a half ago. It has never stopped turning heads (one of the reasons I bought it in the first place). The car performs the way one would expect a BMW to perform... with elan and enthusiasm. The styling is what I love about the car, above performance. It's been described as looking "like a high top tennis shoe", but that's usually with an appreciative smile. The car has been very reliable, as one would expect from this manufacturer. I expect I'll keep this car forever... after all, since the coupe is no longer manufactured, it will only become more unique with the passing of time.
My first Bimmer, My first manual
AlexxAnesthetic,05/13/2016
2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
First thing's first, and this goes without saying, the car is absolutely gorgeous. I found my 2001 on a Chevy lot, and it blew all of the modern designs of the new lines of Chevy out of the water. (except for the new 'vette, which the previous owner traded the z3 in for) Prior to buying this car, I only had practical experience driving a manual. It was years since I last tried. But within a week, I had it down with the Z3. This car performs so well, you can't help but drive it. The vehicle's handling is superb. You could do a turn on a dime with this thing, and NOW I understand why U turns and curved roads are just so damn fun to drive on. Nice low purr to the engine. The dealers told me the convertible top didn't work, but after actually reading the car's manual, I found out it worked just fine. The ride is smooth and the cabin noise is minimal. I'm not looking forward to the eventual repairs that I know are necessary for a 15 year old car, but I'll definitely thoroughly enjoy every day up until then. A couple of cons with my particular vehicle: Passenger side door won't open from the outside. In the car's maintenance history, there's a work order that showed repairing the door would be a $600 job that required disassembly of the whole door. Also, there's a slight leak in the roof on the passenger side. The CD player skips on bumpy roads. Minor inconveniences for a ride this exciting.
Fun, Fun, Fun
tsb7,02/11/2011
This is my forth BMW having owned a 320iS, a 528e, an M3 and now my beloved 2001 2.5 z3. I have also driven a Porsche 911 and a Corvette and this z3 is perhaps better than all the others combined. It certainly handles as good or better than any car I have ever driven. The looks are classic "old school" roadster and the BMW marque is well respected throughout the world. I would not hesitate to recommend the z3 to anyone looking to add fun to their driving experience. And finally it has been a huge hit with our two teenage daughters and of course their mother. The pick up driving son is not yet convinced it is a fit mode of transportation.
See all 50 reviews of the 2001 BMW Z3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2001 BMW Z3 features & specs
More about the 2001 BMW Z3

Used 2001 BMW Z3 Overview

The Used 2001 BMW Z3 is offered in the following submodels: Z3 Hatchback, Z3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and 3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 BMW Z3?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 BMW Z3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 64681 and64681 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 BMW Z3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 BMW Z3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Z3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 64681 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 BMW Z3.

Can't find a used 2001 BMW Z3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW Z3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,380.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,538.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW Z3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,508.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 BMW Z3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW Z3 lease specials

Related Used 2001 BMW Z3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles