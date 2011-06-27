Used 1998 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews
What A Ride!!!
Bought this used about five years ago. No... REPEAT NO mechanic issues to date. Enjoyable drive, sharp look. In short, I'd buy this car over and over again.
BMW Z3 2.8 (6 cyclinder)
This car is a dream come true. I grew up with friends who drove used MG's, Triumph's,Sprite's,and even one 1960 Austin-Healy 3000.I wanted a sports car that didn't need so much attention. I bought a 1998 2.8 Z3 last year. It is the most incredible car I have ever driven.It has more power than I will ever need, and is incredibly agile. And even though there are some "roadster type" cars on the market with more powerful engines, none are anywhere near as beautiful and stylish as the Z3.The Z3 is The Roadster Defined.It's as if those others are just poor imitations.Bottom line,it is so much fun to drive, that I even enjoy driving to work, and I work at the Post Office.
Love this car
This is a keeper. It is fun to drive, has classic looks and seems to work most of the time. I have had to have a seatbelt replaced, replaced one sensor, and had recurrent problems with an annoying buzz in the bass speaker and have problems with one of the electric seat motors. The sound system is weak for a car this nice and the plastic window in the rag top is pretty cheap also. But overall it is a well built fun car. If you find one in good shape buy it and keep it.
First Sports Car
I had always wanted to own a Corvette, but when I reached the point where I had the cash to buy a sports car I opted for a BMW. My decision was driven by BMW's reputation for quality engineering and workmanship. Having owned a couple of BMW motorcycles and having ridden them from coast to coast and border to border more than once, I figured that a Z3 had to be a rugged machine if it was built like the motorcycles that roll out of the BMW factory. Driving a Z3 is just as much fun as riding a motorcycle and you get a lot more respect. BMW did a fantastic job of sculpting the sheet metal -- the car does attract attention where ever you drive it. I'll take my Z3 over a 'Vette any day.
Hot stuff
This is a jazzy car. It looks more like a cartoon car from Roger Rabbit, than a street vehicle. Lows, fuel economy, tired back window. Highs, ride, look, reliability.
