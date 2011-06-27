  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW Z3 1.9 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Z3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Violet Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Green
  • Bright Red
  • Jet Black
  • Dark Green
