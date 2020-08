Used 2000 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me

Ken Garff Nissan Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

Ken Garff Nissan of Salt Lake City is proud to offer this charming 2001 BMW Z3. 3.0i RWDKen Garff Nissan Downtown continues to change in order to serve you better! We have brought together over 100 years of managment experience to provide you with an incredible Sales and Service experience! Car buying should be fun and exciting, and at Ken Garff Nissan Downtown we strive to do just that! Check us out and see we mean it when we say Ken Garff Nissan Backs U Up!Recent Arrival! 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Leather Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBACN53451LJ57854

Stock: 1NU0482A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020