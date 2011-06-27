  1. Home
2000 BMW Z3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb road manners, sexy shape, lots of standard high-tech goodies, brand cachet.
  • Some cheap interior bits, roadsters have a plastic rear window, significantly less expensive two-seaters are out there.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Many are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal, brand cache and attainable price. But really, everybody who loves to drive loves the Z3.

Vehicle overview

The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unfaltering popularity with young and old alike even as the line has grown to include more models. It seems that wherever we take these cars, a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about performance and to drool over their lovely shapes.

The Z3 lineup consists of three sportsters: the Z3 Roadster 2.3, Z3 Coupe 2.8 and Z3 Roadster 2.8. The Z3 Roadster 2.3 has a 2.5-liter, six-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower while meeting Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) standards. Z3s outfitted with larger, 2.8-liter, 193-horsepower, six-cylinder engines are available as coupes or roadsters. These cars also meet LEV standards.

For 2000, Z3 Roadsters receive new L-shaped taillights with clear turn signal lenses, fully lined tops, re-sculpted rear flanks, and a redesigned center console. New colors inside and out spruce up the Z3, as do new alloy-wheel designs. The sound system is actually audible at speed this year, thanks to the addition of two subwoofers. Analog clocks replace digital versions in both the 2.3 and 2.8 models. The 2.3 gets standard four-wheel disc brakes, a limited-slip differential and 16-inch V-rated performance tires. The 2.8 has new chrome grille slats. All Z3s have a new leather-wrapped M-Technic sport steering wheel and standard Dynamic Stability Control, which senses when the car is veering from its intended path and selectively modulates engine torque and the antilock brakes to bring the car under control. Additional changes to the coupe are limited to a new wheel design, which doesn't help it look any less like a high-topped sneaker.

Driving BMW's Z3 cars is a phenomenal experience. Even the most basic Z3 2.3 Roadster, with its powerful inline six and newly ventilated front-disc brakes, is a blast. Only at high speeds does the 2.3 feel winded, but opting for the larger displacement 2.8-liter six in the 2.8 Roadster solves that problem. And for those who must have a rigid structure and protection from the elements, the 2.8 Coupe is a hoot. With superb steering and excellent brakes, any Z3 is fun to drive and own. Despite their prowess, however, pure performance freaks will want to step up to the M Coupe and M Roadster, which offer more power and better handling.

Slotted comfortably between the bargain Mazda Miata and more expensive machines from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, there is a Z3 to suit anybody's needs. The thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned a sporty little convertible while in college. The solid coupe, however, makes more sense for Snowbelt dwellers who like a bit of "funk" with their "sport." Thirty-somethings are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. But let's face it: Everybody who loves to drive loves the Z3.

2000 Highlights

Dynamic Stability Control is now standard on all Z3s. The cars also receive freshened exterior and interior styling and appointments.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW Z3.

See all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update of 2002 Review
GaryA,06/17/2010
I wrote an earlier review of the Z3 and mistyped V6 when I knew the 2.5 L engine in the 2.3 model is an inline 6. Anyway, have now put on around 80k miles and this car still drives like new. Just as tight, no rattles or body noises. Great car.
Best car I have ever owned
Darrel Dore,02/01/2009
In my driving life I have owned a Karmann Ghia, Triumph Spitfire, Miata & Porsche 911T, just to name the top ones. Before buying this 7yr old Z3 with only 29k miles by the prior 2 owners, I loved the Porsche the best. Now after driving the Z3 from SC to NM, then up to Portland, down the curvy coast hwy (it really loves curves!) to San Francisco and finally back to SC, I am completely pleased with the handling, comfort, performance (133 mph in the desert!) and reliability. For the maintenance, you really need to find an independent BMW mechanic to keep the oil change costs down (the dealers are a little expensive). Replace the radiator before 100k, the plastic tanks split!
Quite a ride. Worth the coin.
stevie63,11/27/2014
Bought the car after servicing it for a client for ten yrs. What a great,great car. Reliable,fun,light, well made. I did pop for a Shark Injector plug in performance module. It was WELL worth the money. The M52TU benefited well from the upgrades. In short,fun and rewarding to drive and own.
My Roadster
Splitatom59,03/07/2002
Only really drive it during nice weather. Excellent acceleration and braking. Some cheap parts in the interior but all cars seem to do that nowadays. Sitting position is comfortable but hard getting in and out for 6-footers +. Fabrication and mechanics on this car are primo as is the BWM customer satisfaction program. Gas milage has been consistently 24 mi+. This a fun car and not really meant for day-to-day tasks. Enjoy!!
See all 48 reviews of the 2000 BMW Z3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
193 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW Z3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 BMW Z3 Overview

The Used 2000 BMW Z3 is offered in the following submodels: Z3 Hatchback, Z3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.8 2dr Convertible, 2.8 2dr Coupe, and 2.3 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 BMW Z3?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 BMW Z3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 BMW Z3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 BMW Z3.

Can't find a used 2000 BMW Z3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW Z3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,986.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,461.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW Z3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,598.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 BMW Z3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW Z3 lease specials

