1997 BMW Z3 Review
Pros & Cons
- It has an easy to use top and is very fun to drive, with a well-balanced chassis and outstanding brakes.
- The engine is a bit weak, as are the stereo speakers.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Contrary to our predictions, the excitement over the Z3 is not dying down. After one year on the market, the beautiful Z3 still causes a stir whenever it makes an appearance on the streets of our fair city. To ensure that the Z3 retains its superstar status, and to fend off increasing competition from Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, BMW has dropped its formidable, six-cylinder powerplant into the engine compartment of the country's most coveted roadster. The only toy more popular in the United States is the elusive Tickle-Me-Elmo doll.
So, what's so special about this car? Obviously, the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned an MGA, MGB or TR-6 when they were in college. Even better, the Z3 will undoubtedly be more driveable and comfortable than their counterparts of yesteryear. Twenty-somethings are attracted to the Z3 because of its undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. Everyone else loves it because it's a BMW; that means spirited driving and a wagon-load of prestige. The fact that the Z3 shares the 3-Series platform, engine, and many components, bodes well for the car's performance and safety.
The editorial staff at Edmund's has had a number of good-natured arguments over the character of this car. Some of us look at the Z3 and see a Miata rip-off. Others see a car that will fit quite nicely into BMW's M division, giving us some of the most exciting drop-top driving to be found on this side of the Italian Alps. We all think it's cute.
Though winter is upon us, our enthusiasm for the Z3 is not waning; every time a Z3 passes us on the way to the grocery store we turn green with envy. Mercedes and Porsche are releasing affordable roadsters this year, too, adding even more excitement to a long-forgotten segment of the automotive industry. Despite the competition, however, we think that it will be hard to top the Z3.
The 1997 Z3 is beautiful, and the inclusion of a six-cylinder engine-equipped model, makes the car an even more desirable mode of transportation. If you don't have kids, or have the money for a totally impractical toy, this is the car for you!
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 BMW Z3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Z3
Related Used 1997 BMW Z3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4