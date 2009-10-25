Used 1998 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me

Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida

THIS BMW Z3 ROADSTER HAS BEEN SOLD! THANK YOU DAN FROM BONITA SPRINGS!Super clean well kept low mileage Special Order Dark Green 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 ltr. with a 5 speed manual with ice cold A/C! Only 88k original miles! This Z3 runs and performs like a brand new car no kidding smooth quiet and powerful. Mechanical inspection is invited. New perfect Tan canvas soft top power windows locks mirrors cruise control fog lights perfect clear head lights and factory fog lights no fog or haze power seats leather interior AM FM Cassette Audio with a factory 6 disc changer in the trunk. Super clean under the hood no engine check lights runs superb. Perfect wheels no rash nice tires too. No rust clean title. Only 5988.00!This is the one you need to test drive! Call to schedule one today! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4USCH7325VLB84558

Stock: J1135

Certified Pre-Owned: No

