Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(13)
2017 BMW i3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Expanded driving range meet most daily needs
  • Strong yet lightweight chassis makes it quick and nimble
  • Attractive and well-crafted interior has a unique architectural style
  • Commanding driving position is highly adjustable
  • Reverse-hinged rear doors not ideal for passengers in parking lots
  • Range extender is not intended for cross-country travel
  • Cargo area isn't large, and has a high load floor
List Price Range
$18,495 - $23,995
Used i3 for Sale
Which i3 does Edmunds recommend?

This year's addition of a larger battery makes it less necessary to opt for the Range Extender version. Now with 114 miles of electric range, the pure electric i3 base model has more than enough to satisfy your daily needs. And we figure the money we'd save by not getting the Range Extender would be better spent on the Technology + Driving Assistant package (enhanced widescreen navigation, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) and one of three available interior upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

We were fans of the BMW i3 when it came out because of its nimble handling, eager acceleration and distinctive interior styling. That's all present in the 2017 BMW i3, but now it has a bigger battery for improved all-electric range. If you're looking for a premium yet practical EV, the i3 is your car.

Most would rightly conclude that the BMW i3 is some kind of eco-car when gazing at its unconventional styling. But there's more to this electric vehicle than skinny tires and compact dimensions.

In designing the i3 to be a dedicated electric vehicle at the outset, BMW went to great lengths to maximize the potential of the car's electric motor and battery pack. And so it is a featherweight car whose body shell is made entirely of carbon fiber, a racing-derived material that is stronger than steel yet lighter than aluminum. The result is spirited acceleration, more range for a given size of battery and an uncommonly low center of mass that fosters the i3's nimble handling.

The optional Range Extender's gasoline engine generates electricity once the battery runs low, but please don't compare this to a Chevrolet Volt. BMW is aiming for a higher electric vehicle classification than the Volt, so its tiny 0.6-liter two-cylinder engine and 2.5-gallon gas tank are intentionally insufficient for interstate travel.

Notably, we picked the 2017 BMW i3 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 BMW i3 models

The 2017 BMW i3 is a four-door hatchback with seating for four passengers. The case for the i3 is even stronger this year because of the introduction of a larger battery that significantly extends its electric driving range. Two of this year's three trim levels have that bigger battery, namely the base and Range Extender versions. But the enlarged battery does cost more, so last year's smaller one is still available in the new 60 Ah version ("60 Ah" refers to the amp-hour capability of the battery).

Compared to last year's base i3, the only thing different about the 60 Ah model is the name. Apart from that it is a pure carryover model with the same 170-horsepower electric motor that drives the rear wheels. It's fed by a 22-kilowatt-hour battery that provides enough power for an estimated 81 miles of range. As before, it comes well equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and Level 3 DC fast-charging capability. Inside, it retains the Mega World imitation-leather and cloth upholstery, and it comes with automatic climate control, heated front seats, Bluetooth, FM, HD and satellite radio, and BMW's basic Business navigation system with a modest 6.5-inch display screen.

Paradoxically, the base i3 is the next rung up the ladder, owing to the extra cost associated with its larger 33-kWh battery (which provides 114 miles of estimated range). The only visible external clues are its upgraded wheels and tires, which are also wider in back. You get keyless ignition and entry with this version, but interior upholstery is cloth (Deka World), with the 60 Ah trim's Mega World imitation-leather interior available as an upgrade. The otherwise-identical basic navigation system is bolstered with enhanced real-time traffic data.

The only difference between the base and the Range Extender is, quite simply, the range-extending 0.6-liter two-cylinder gasoline generator, which is the same as last year. Because the Range Extender is heavier, it travels an estimated 97 miles on electricity. An incremental increase in fuel capacity this year — 2.4 gallons instead of 1.9 gallons — enables a combined range of 180 miles of driving range.

All models can be equipped with the Technology + Driving Assistant package (advanced navigation with a widescreen display and advanced local search, all-speed adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) or the Parking Assistant package (rearview camera, added front parking sensors, automated parking). In addition to the interiors already mentioned, any can be equipped with leather and wool or full-leather upholstery. You can also add 20-inch wheels, a premium stereo upgrade or a new power glass sunroof, the latter being the only option you can't add to the 60 Ah version.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender (battery electric 1-speed direct drive w/0.6L 2-cyl. gasoline generator)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current BMW i3 has received some revisions, including more standard equipment (seat heaters, DC fast charging and automatic wipers). The most significant change is the new larger battery that improves the all-electric i3's range to 114 miles, a 33-mile boost. Our Range Extender test car could go 72 miles on electricity and 150 miles total; a similar 2017 example goes 97 miles on electricity and 180 miles total. But our findings still remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW i3.

Driving

5.0
The BMW i3 is a surprisingly good all-around performer, and the i3 REX is no exception. The range extender adds 265 pounds, but it doesn't upset the finely balanced handling and responsive steering. It's a touch slower to 60 mph, but 7.1 seconds to 60 mph is still quick in the EV segment.

Acceleration

5.0
Our i3 with the range extender weighs 265 pounds more than a regular i3, so it takes 7.1 seconds to get to 60 mph instead of 6.6 seconds. But this is still quick for an EV. It's much slower when the generator is making juice, though, because the range extender mainly functions as a backup system.

Braking

5.0
You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way. The Range Extender needs 111 feet to make a panic stop from 60 mph, just 2 feet more than a regular i3 and no less astounding.

Steering

4.0
Quick, responsive steering and a short wheelbase add up to an ultra-tight turning circle and excellent city maneuverability. But these same attributes can make it feel a bit darty on the highway at speed, especially in places where the surface is grooved to dissipate rainwater.

Handling

4.5
Don't let those skinny tires fool you. This one is impressively coordinated and exhibits supremely balanced cornering behavior because of its 50/50 weight balance, rear-wheel drive and low center of gravity.

Drivability

5.0
Zero-shift electric vehicle behavior makes for utterly smooth acceleration and braking. The high level of natural off-throttle regenerative braking allows for one-pedal driving, which is both very efficient and loads of fun once you get the hang of it.

Comfort

4.0
The seats and seating position are surprisingly comfortable, and the ride exhibits a level of polish you might not expect. It's very quiet, too, in all-electric mode. But you'll hear the gas generator if the battery runs out of juice and the i3 switches to extended-range mode.

Seat comfort

4.0
Supportive and comfortable leather seats employ manual adjusters to save weight and electricity. Telescopic steering wheel has a big adjustment span, assuring a good driving position for tall and short alike. The elevated backseat is pretty comfy, too.

Ride comfort

3.5
The i3's carbon-fiber structure is supremely rigid, which virtually eliminates shudder and shake on rough roads. The suspension does an admirable job of absorbing road imperfections and potholes, but no one would describe the ride here as plush.

Noise & vibration

3.5
There's a touch of wind and road noise on the highway that's only noticeable because the electric motor is silent. That changes if the gas generator comes on after the battery is depleted; it growls like a motorhome generator, especially on hills.

Climate control

4.5
Automatic climate control comes standard, and the system works well and employs simple controls that are positioned front and center. Electric-supplied heat comes up to temp quicker than in gasoline-powered cars that must wait for engine heat in the morning.

Interior

4.5
The i3's functional and friendly cabin is an inviting place to spend your commute. There's a lot of no-nonsense practicality but oodles of style and innovative design, too.

Ease of use

4.0
The nontraditional shifter stalk is actually intuitive and easy to use once you use it a few times. The typical BMW iDrive control and screen menus work well, and the steering-mounted controls make up for an odd volume knob and preset placement.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
It's pretty easy for the driver to get in and out despite a somewhat wide doorsill. The reverse-hinged rear doors open wide. But getting in the back is a two-step process, as you must open the front side doors in order to swing the rear doors open.

Driving position

5.0
The front seats are manually adjustable to save electricity, but they're easy to set and the adjustment range is generous. The same is true of the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The gauges are easy to see through the wheel. The result: a great driving position for just about everyone.

Roominess

4.0
There is legitimate room for four adults to fit comfortably inside the i3, with adequate leg- and headroom all around. Rear occupants may eventually notice it's a tad narrow back there, but as an electric vehicle, the i3 isn't a long-distance interstate cruiser anyway.

Visibility

4.0
Expansive forward and side visibility is aided by the elevated seating position. The odd dip in the rear door window is useful in this respect, and the rear three-quarter blind spot isn't too bad. Rear parking sensors come standard, but front parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

Quality

5.0
The i3 costs more than the EVs it competes with, but the interior quality and modern design more than justify the extra cost. There's an intriguing mix of high-quality and eco-friendly materials. Typically solid BMW switchgear.

Utility

4.0
Plentiful storage in the cabin, but the 11.2-cubic-foot trunk is small and a bit high because the motor is under the floor. Rear-hinged doors are mostly a boon to attending to kids in car seats; they're especially good for forward-facing seats but less ideal for some bulkier rear-facing ones.

Small-item storage

4.0
The i3 has big door bins, a decent amount of dash storage and a small but useful in-armrest bin. And there's sufficient open space under the flip-up center armrest for a medium-sized purse. Backseat passengers have dedicated center-mounted cupholders.

Cargo space

3.0
The trunk is smallish, at 11.2 cubic feet, because the electric motor and generator are housed under the floor. This makes the loading height a bit high, too. The i3's high roof offsets these issues somewhat, and the rear seats do fold absolutely flat. There's good usable space if you fold one or both.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
Reverse-hinged doors give uncommonly good access to front-facing seats. Access to some bulky rear-facing ones can be tough, and the open rear door may impede stroller access to the hatch. The two car seat positions benefit from LATCH and Isofix anchors that are easily accessed under plastic covers.

Technology

4.5
The i3 comes across as a very technology-rich machine in standard form, and just one package — the Technology + Driving Assistant package — gets you the upgraded navigation and the most desirable active driving aids. Get the Parking Assistant package for a rear camera and automated parking.

Audio & navigation

4.0
Standard Business navigation has a small screen and basic functionality. We got the optional Professional navigation because of its broader screen, hard-drive map data and more advanced BMW online services. Audio system has FM/satellite/HD radio, Bluetooth and USB, but no AM radio or CD slot.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Phone pairing for Bluetooth phone and audio is easy, and the USB-iPod music interface is easy to manage via the iDrive controller, particularly with the larger interface screen of the Professional entertainment and navigation system.

Driver aids

5.0
The optional adaptive cruise control via the Technology + Driving Assistant package is a good example of the breed as it works all the way down to a full stop. Forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking comes with it, too. Automated parallel parking system is available separately.

Voice control

3.5
Works fairly well, but like many such systems, it does not recognize all names, particularly if they're not rooted firmly in English.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW i3.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great update for 2017
CK,11/10/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
While I think some more tweaks are needed to set the car apart, overall this is a great car. It's my second electric (previously had a Leaf) and the Bimmer is an exceptional commuter. No range anxiety with this especially with the new battery. I've driven over 100 miles and still had 37% percent battery charge left. The new color option of protonic blue is a great step forward. Pick-up 0 to 30 is outstanding though you will feel the road and bumps a little much. Previous reviews on ride comfort hold true for the battery refreshed 2017. Overall a great car for suburbanites and urban dwellers. Getting 5 miles per kW hour.
Love the quiet
David Vener,12/19/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
It's been a great first month. The car has had no issues. Acceleration is amazing and the quiet is just sublime. Good sound insulation also protects the interior from external noise as well as the lack of engine noise. We've had no problems; range is as advertised. Installed a 220 v 40 amp charger in the garage that is very convenient. Haven't had to use the Range extender yet, though my wife told me she got a notification that the engine was cycling, presumably just to keep the fluids from settling too much. Enormous headroom; I'm 6'4 and have another 2" beyond the top of my head. Visibility is excellent. The rear seats are quite usable but wouldn't buy it if we anticipated using them a lot. Lots of trunk space. Only gripe is that the BMW technology integration is a bit wonky and takes some getting used to. Would have loved to have electric seats, but I suspect that would have added significant weight. Carbon fiber body is really nice as is the interior wood. Seats are very comfortable.
2017 - Electric Shadow (our first EV)
Two Five,10/08/2017
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
- SEP 2017. Wow, I finally picked-up our 2017 i3 REX specially ordered from BMW’s “I” plant in Germany (highly recommend designing and ordering your own, it’s fun and worth the wait). We chose Fluid Black with Blue Accent exterior and it is beautiful (the only current USA solid color option for the i3). I thought Fluid Black may blend in with all the other similar size/style cars but it is still very distinctive and like no other car on the road with thanks to BMW’s design and using accent colors like the electric blue. However, I still miss the Black Sapphire Metallic paint quality. We also selected the Deka World interior and it matches the exterior colors perfectly (really, it’s above our expectations and we are VERY picky!). We also selected the 19 inch “428” style rims for the tires and they are awesome! We couldn’t be happier with the color choices. We waited to order our i3 so we could have the larger 94ah battery, the i3 moonroof, and the new turbo charger option for home charging. I fully loaded the i3 with all the options including premium sound (which kicks!), moonroof, parking assist and technology packages. We immediately tinted the windows and are completely satisfied with the appearance. The i3 turns heads! I do wish factory tinted windows were an option, tinters struggle significantly with the i3 windows and a factory product would be much better. I travel to and from work daily around 50 miles per day so the i3 is ideal. - Before buying an EV we had to transition our minds to understand the design focus on weight reduction and power use. We asked ourselves; “how much will miss the big BMW tires, the extremely full feel of and comfortable seats that adjust with a touch of buttons, the Heads-Up Display (HUD), Blind Spot Indicator System (BLIS), etc.”? You can get allot of GOOD amenities with “todays” fuel powered vehicles and when weight really doesn’t matter. However, the i3 is so different that it’s an easy transition to make and is so simple to use! Do we miss those items? Yes and no. It’s actually fun to embrace helping earth be just a little less negatively impacted (e.g. meeting the global goal of reducing carbon monoxide). Please know I researched the i3 for months and watched every on-line review and consumer feedback… well, I’m sure I came close. I also test drove an i3 and thoroughly researched where BMW is headed in the future. I feel confident to say that "today" BMW is a front leader in EV investments and are just a few years from a dramatic upgrade in overall capacity, which is why I leased over buying (technology is RAPIDLY changing every year). - I have to admit, I love the way BMW is making information/content of value available in the drivers decision-making domain (dashboard/windshield). I'm a big consumer and believer in hands free information of value on-demand e.g. I want to speak what I want and then see it or receive it in a way that does not interfere with safe driving. I also want driving to be as effortless as possible. Power is important but driving in America, unlike other countries like in Europe limits speed and therefore for me amenities matter more (but I still go 0-40 in the i3 in 1.8 seconds; can you imagine how fast it will be in 2020!). I also want excellent visibility and a brand I can depend on. BMW service is important to me and is above average compared to others. The i3’s two floating dashboard displays are easy to see and I am so glad they’re NOT touch screens. Touch screens distract drivers and the last thing I want is another screen to clean daily. I plug the i3 in, it charges during low rates for Georgia electric and I’m never out of electric fuel. I can tell the i3 with my iPhone to cool off, heat up, lock or unlock, fuel during certain hours, etc. The i3 parks itself and the cruise control is incredible as it automatically keeps the distance between vehicles and adjusts speed based on that vehicles speed in front of you. We are surprised about the interior storage for running errands and the i3’s rear doors make accessing the rear seats so easy. I find it hard to be critical of anything so far because BMW did such a good job thinking this design through the “driver/occupant” challenges/wants. I encourage everyone thinking about an EV to research it and think seriously about a BMW, especially with the federal and other rebates still available (helps reduce cost of ownership). Overall, we easily give it 5 out of 5 stars but we will see over time. If the scale was 10, I would say a 9 out of 10. A 10 for me is extremely hard to achieve…. I wish the i3 was equipped with Heads-Up-Display and BLIS (just to increase safety). I also wish there was mesh storage on the back of the seats. And, I can’t help wishing it had run flat tires and a solid metallic paint option. Other than these personal wants, the i3 is so far, well-above expectations. GREAT job BMW! Love the i3! 100% electric fun!
Amazing in so many ways
N LeBert,08/15/2017
w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
This car has exceeded all my expectations. It's the 2017 Rex Terra world. Most of my driving is highway and oh what fun it is. Looks small from outside, especially from the rear, but inside you feel you are in a spacious car of the future. The handling and comfort are most surprising for an electric car and even more surprising is the acceleration and control you have. Some things about the car take a little time getting used to, such as the regenerative breaking. But after a few days, it becomes so natural you soon realize this should be in all cars. The back seats fit only two adults but in the two times in the eight months I have owned the car, I have had someone in the rear seats only twice and they were quite comfortable. I'm glad I got the Rex which provides a generator to charge the batteries as you drive to go an additional 80 to 90 miles. That's more than an hour of driving until you find a gas station. I've only been to the gas station a few times. Most drivers would not even need the Rex but it does help with the Range Anxiety. The maintenance on this car is just about none. I drive 80 miles to work and back each day. I have enjoyed the quiet comfortable ride every day. My average speed is 75 mph on the highway and I look forward to driving every day. It's just so much fun... Well, I just changed my rear tires at 37,000 miles. I'm sure many of the very quick takeoffs (rear wheel drive) had some negative impact on the tire wear. The front tires look like they have another 15,000 to go. Update Sep 2019: I now have 53,000 miles on the car and it looks and drives like new. Still very happy.
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 BMW i3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
137 city / 111 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
129 city / 106 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
Safety

Our experts like the i3 models:

Active Driving Assistant
Reduces the likelihood and severity of a front collision by issuing a warning before intervening with automatic emergency braking.
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Manages the gap to the car ahead, even down to a standstill in routine stop-and-go traffic; alerts driver in sudden slowdown situations.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Warns driver of insufficient tire pressure well before a slow unnoticed leak can lead to a blowout-caused roadside stranding or accident.

More about the 2017 BMW i3

Used 2017 BMW i3 Overview

The Used 2017 BMW i3 is offered in the following submodels: i3 Hatchback. Available styles include 60 Ah 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW i3?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW i3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender is priced between $19,250 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 8127 and42426 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW i3 Base is priced between $18,495 and$23,750 with odometer readings between 13358 and33790 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW i3 60 Ah is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 20196 and20196 miles.

