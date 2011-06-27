Used 2017 BMW i3 Consumer Reviews
Great update for 2017
While I think some more tweaks are needed to set the car apart, overall this is a great car. It's my second electric (previously had a Leaf) and the Bimmer is an exceptional commuter. No range anxiety with this especially with the new battery. I've driven over 100 miles and still had 37% percent battery charge left. The new color option of protonic blue is a great step forward. Pick-up 0 to 30 is outstanding though you will feel the road and bumps a little much. Previous reviews on ride comfort hold true for the battery refreshed 2017. Overall a great car for suburbanites and urban dwellers. Getting 5 miles per kW hour.
Love the quiet
It's been a great first month. The car has had no issues. Acceleration is amazing and the quiet is just sublime. Good sound insulation also protects the interior from external noise as well as the lack of engine noise. We've had no problems; range is as advertised. Installed a 220 v 40 amp charger in the garage that is very convenient. Haven't had to use the Range extender yet, though my wife told me she got a notification that the engine was cycling, presumably just to keep the fluids from settling too much. Enormous headroom; I'm 6'4 and have another 2" beyond the top of my head. Visibility is excellent. The rear seats are quite usable but wouldn't buy it if we anticipated using them a lot. Lots of trunk space. Only gripe is that the BMW technology integration is a bit wonky and takes some getting used to. Would have loved to have electric seats, but I suspect that would have added significant weight. Carbon fiber body is really nice as is the interior wood. Seats are very comfortable.
2017 - Electric Shadow (our first EV)
- SEP 2017. Wow, I finally picked-up our 2017 i3 REX specially ordered from BMW’s “I” plant in Germany (highly recommend designing and ordering your own, it’s fun and worth the wait). We chose Fluid Black with Blue Accent exterior and it is beautiful (the only current USA solid color option for the i3). I thought Fluid Black may blend in with all the other similar size/style cars but it is still very distinctive and like no other car on the road with thanks to BMW’s design and using accent colors like the electric blue. However, I still miss the Black Sapphire Metallic paint quality. We also selected the Deka World interior and it matches the exterior colors perfectly (really, it’s above our expectations and we are VERY picky!). We also selected the 19 inch “428” style rims for the tires and they are awesome! We couldn’t be happier with the color choices. We waited to order our i3 so we could have the larger 94ah battery, the i3 moonroof, and the new turbo charger option for home charging. I fully loaded the i3 with all the options including premium sound (which kicks!), moonroof, parking assist and technology packages. We immediately tinted the windows and are completely satisfied with the appearance. The i3 turns heads! I do wish factory tinted windows were an option, tinters struggle significantly with the i3 windows and a factory product would be much better. I travel to and from work daily around 50 miles per day so the i3 is ideal. - Before buying an EV we had to transition our minds to understand the design focus on weight reduction and power use. We asked ourselves; “how much will miss the big BMW tires, the extremely full feel of and comfortable seats that adjust with a touch of buttons, the Heads-Up Display (HUD), Blind Spot Indicator System (BLIS), etc.”? You can get allot of GOOD amenities with “todays” fuel powered vehicles and when weight really doesn’t matter. However, the i3 is so different that it’s an easy transition to make and is so simple to use! Do we miss those items? Yes and no. It’s actually fun to embrace helping earth be just a little less negatively impacted (e.g. meeting the global goal of reducing carbon monoxide). Please know I researched the i3 for months and watched every on-line review and consumer feedback… well, I’m sure I came close. I also test drove an i3 and thoroughly researched where BMW is headed in the future. I feel confident to say that "today" BMW is a front leader in EV investments and are just a few years from a dramatic upgrade in overall capacity, which is why I leased over buying (technology is RAPIDLY changing every year). - I have to admit, I love the way BMW is making information/content of value available in the drivers decision-making domain (dashboard/windshield). I'm a big consumer and believer in hands free information of value on-demand e.g. I want to speak what I want and then see it or receive it in a way that does not interfere with safe driving. I also want driving to be as effortless as possible. Power is important but driving in America, unlike other countries like in Europe limits speed and therefore for me amenities matter more (but I still go 0-40 in the i3 in 1.8 seconds; can you imagine how fast it will be in 2020!). I also want excellent visibility and a brand I can depend on. BMW service is important to me and is above average compared to others. The i3’s two floating dashboard displays are easy to see and I am so glad they’re NOT touch screens. Touch screens distract drivers and the last thing I want is another screen to clean daily. I plug the i3 in, it charges during low rates for Georgia electric and I’m never out of electric fuel. I can tell the i3 with my iPhone to cool off, heat up, lock or unlock, fuel during certain hours, etc. The i3 parks itself and the cruise control is incredible as it automatically keeps the distance between vehicles and adjusts speed based on that vehicles speed in front of you. We are surprised about the interior storage for running errands and the i3’s rear doors make accessing the rear seats so easy. I find it hard to be critical of anything so far because BMW did such a good job thinking this design through the “driver/occupant” challenges/wants. I encourage everyone thinking about an EV to research it and think seriously about a BMW, especially with the federal and other rebates still available (helps reduce cost of ownership). Overall, we easily give it 5 out of 5 stars but we will see over time. If the scale was 10, I would say a 9 out of 10. A 10 for me is extremely hard to achieve…. I wish the i3 was equipped with Heads-Up-Display and BLIS (just to increase safety). I also wish there was mesh storage on the back of the seats. And, I can’t help wishing it had run flat tires and a solid metallic paint option. Other than these personal wants, the i3 is so far, well-above expectations. GREAT job BMW! Love the i3! 100% electric fun!
Amazing in so many ways
This car has exceeded all my expectations. It's the 2017 Rex Terra world. Most of my driving is highway and oh what fun it is. Looks small from outside, especially from the rear, but inside you feel you are in a spacious car of the future. The handling and comfort are most surprising for an electric car and even more surprising is the acceleration and control you have. Some things about the car take a little time getting used to, such as the regenerative breaking. But after a few days, it becomes so natural you soon realize this should be in all cars. The back seats fit only two adults but in the two times in the eight months I have owned the car, I have had someone in the rear seats only twice and they were quite comfortable. I'm glad I got the Rex which provides a generator to charge the batteries as you drive to go an additional 80 to 90 miles. That's more than an hour of driving until you find a gas station. I've only been to the gas station a few times. Most drivers would not even need the Rex but it does help with the Range Anxiety. The maintenance on this car is just about none. I drive 80 miles to work and back each day. I have enjoyed the quiet comfortable ride every day. My average speed is 75 mph on the highway and I look forward to driving every day. It's just so much fun... Well, I just changed my rear tires at 37,000 miles. I'm sure many of the very quick takeoffs (rear wheel drive) had some negative impact on the tire wear. The front tires look like they have another 15,000 to go. Update Sep 2019: I now have 53,000 miles on the car and it looks and drives like new. Still very happy.
Almost perfect electric vehicle
Fun too drive. Supet quiet. Zero emissions. After this great experience with first electric car, I don't think I could go back to another internal combustion vehicle. Electric range of 200+ miles and a 5th seat would make it perfect.
