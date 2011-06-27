  1. Home
2021 BMW i3

MSRP range: $44,450 - $51,500
BMW i3 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP$45,445
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,382
BMW i3 for Sale

2021 BMW i3 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Lightweight chassis makes the i3 quick and nimble
  • Well-crafted interior offers distinctive styling
  • Available range-extender model
  • Pricier than rivals
  • Reverse-hinged rear doors are suboptimal in parking lots
  • Cargo area isn't large and has a high load floor
  • Adaptive LED headlights are now standard
  • Part of the first i3 generation introduced for 2014
2021 BMW i3 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW i3.

2021 BMW i3 video

2018 BMW i3 Frankfurt Auto Show Debut

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. I'm here at the Frankfurt Motor Show, taking a look at the slightly refreshed BMW i3. Now it's got some cosmetic changes here and there, but really, really, they're slight. So slight, honestly, I don't know what they changed. The bigger news, however, is they're introducing a new model called the i3S. As you'd expect, the S stands for Sport. Don't really expect too much sportiness from an i3, but it's got a marginal increase. So it has 184 horsepower. Now that compares against the regular 170 horsepower. On top of that, it's got a sportier suspension that's just a little bit lower, by about a quarter of an inch. It also has slightly wider tires, though it's kind of hard to tell, because the i3 already had really, really narrow tires. With this increase in power, it should get to 60 miles an hour in about a half second quicker than the regular version, so expect in the low to mid six second range. Like the regular i3, it will also have the range-extender option. Inside, the i3 also has a slightly updated infotainment screen. Should be a higher resolution and some new features here and there. One of the newer tech features is actually a parking helper. In certain urban areas, it will point out your most likely areas to find a parking spot. Now that's really helpful. Look for these i3s to start showing up in dealerships somewhere near the end of 2017. For more information on the i3, and any other EV, head over to Edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING] If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe and check out all of our other videos. [MUSIC PLAYING]

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 BMW i3, but since the 2021 BMW i3 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds 2018 BMW i3 debut from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Senior Writer Mark Takahashi takes a look at the refreshed 2018 BMW i3. The EV hatchback received cosmetic changes so slight that it's difficult to be able to tell what's new. But the big news is the introduction of the i3s model -- "s" as in "Sport" -- which has 184 horsepower, a marginal increase over the 170 hp of the regular model. Watch the video for more details about the new "sporty" i3 EV.

Features & Specs

4dr Hatchbackelectric DD
MSRP$44,450
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extenderelectric DD
MSRP$51,500
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower181 hp @ 4800 rpm
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extenderelectric DD
MSRP$48,300
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
s 4dr Hatchbackelectric DD
MSRP$47,650
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower181 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all 2021 BMW i3 specs & features
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the BMW i3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 i3 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW i3 energy consumption, so it's important to know that the i3 gets an EPA-estimated 100 mpg-e to 113 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the i3 has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW i3. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 BMW i3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW i3:

  • Adaptive LED headlights are now standard
  • Part of the first i3 generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW i3 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW i3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the i3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the i3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 BMW i3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW i3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 i3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW i3?

The least-expensive 2021 BMW i3 is the 2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,450.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $44,450
  • s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) which starts at $51,500
  • 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) which starts at $48,300
  • s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $47,650
What are the different models of BMW i3?

If you're interested in the BMW i3, the next question is, which i3 model is right for you? i3 variants include 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD), 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD), and s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of i3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 BMW i3

2021 BMW i3 Overview

The 2021 BMW i3 is offered in the following submodels: i3 Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD), s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2021 BMW i3?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW i3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 i3.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW i3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 i3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW i3?

2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $4,063 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,063 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,382.

The average savings for the 2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

2021 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2021 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,645. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $3,241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,404.

The average savings for the 2021 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 6.7% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 BMW i3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW i3 for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2021 i3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,145 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW i3.

Can't find a new 2021 BMW i3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,086.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW i3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

