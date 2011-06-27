Estimated values
2017 BMW i3 60 Ah 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,943
|$18,086
|$19,293
|Clean
|$16,409
|$17,508
|$18,663
|Average
|$15,341
|$16,352
|$17,404
|Rough
|$14,273
|$15,195
|$16,144
Estimated values
2017 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,235
|$18,227
|$19,277
|Clean
|$16,692
|$17,644
|$18,648
|Average
|$15,606
|$16,479
|$17,389
|Rough
|$14,519
|$15,313
|$16,131
Estimated values
2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,350
|$20,572
|$21,862
|Clean
|$18,740
|$19,914
|$21,149
|Average
|$17,521
|$18,599
|$19,721
|Rough
|$16,301
|$17,284
|$18,294