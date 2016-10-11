Used 2017 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California

Technology & Driving Assistant Package Giga World Wheels: 20" X 5.0" Front/20" X 5.5" Rr Dble Spoke Parking Assistance Package Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Dark Oak Wood Trim Giga Cassia/Spice Gray; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of Fremont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 BMW i3. This BMW includes: CAPPARIS WHITE W/BMW PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera GIGA CASSIA/SPICE GRAY, NATURAL LEATHER/CLOTH UPHOLSTERY Cloth Seats Leather Seats WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance DARK OAK WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player GIGA WORLD Aluminum Wheels Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 BMW. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This BMW i3 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The i3 is well maintained and has just 32,467mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW i3 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW i3, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2017 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high, and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. This model sets itself apart with full of cutting-edge technology, electric drivetrain, Small footprint, good driving dynamics, and efficient usage of space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

111 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z8C35HV893598

Stock: HV893598

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-30-2020