Used 2017 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me

- 21,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$15,456$3,161 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 21,053! i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. Heated Seats, Navigation, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way." -Edmunds.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planWHY BUY FROM USFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C52HV548258
Stock: P11985
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$15,890$2,770 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 15,431! Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, i3 trim. Navigation, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite RadioKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way.".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C59HV548273
Stock: P11966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 11,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$16,185$2,503 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, ONLY 11,772 Miles! Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, i3 trim. NAV, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way." -Edmunds.com.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C55HV548271
Stock: P11960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 8,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$2,798 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
GREAT MILES 8,127! Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, GIGA WORLD, TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG. PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE. TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver SeatOPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE BMW Online & BMW Apps, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Navigation System, GIGA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Tera Light alloy turbine, Style 428, Smoker's Package, Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Giga Leather/Cloth Interior, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, Park Assistant Package (5DU) BMW i3 with Platinum SIilver w/ BMW i Blue exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C35HV893665
Stock: P63598
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 12,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,589 Below Market
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C32HV892098
Stock: 19347283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,497$2,851 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 26,388 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW i3 boasts a Electric/Gas 39.5 Cu.in. Range Extender engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FRONT & 19" X 5.5" REAR GIGA, WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FR & 19" X 5.5" RR GIGA (2G6), PLATINUM SILVER W/BMW I FROZEN BLUE ACCENT.*This BMW i3 Comes Equipped with These Options *DEKA GRAY/BLUE HIGHLIGHT, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga -inc: BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P155/70R19 Front & P175/60R19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C3XHV895072
Stock: LHV895072
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 23,156 milesGreat Deal
$17,500$2,975 Below Market
Premium Autos - Norco / California
The future is here with our One Owner 2017 BMW i3 proudly presented in Protonic Blue Metallic with Frozen Grey Accent! This efficient vehicle driven by pure electric power can be charged in just 4.5 hours. The battery offers the equivalent of 170hp and takes you up to 114 miles with each charge. Agile and compact, this Rear Wheel Drive is the perfect emission-free, easily maneuverable vehicle for urban environments. Visionary engineering has resulted in the unique aesthetic of our i3. Every detail has been thought out to optimize efficiency with large 19 inch wheels and aerodynamic details. The flowing silhouette is enhanced by a black belt that runs from the hood over the roof to the rear. Inside the i3 cabin, enjoy heated front seats and natural fibers that have a sound-absorbing property which creates pleasant acoustics. The handsome steering column has key controls including the instrument cluster and gearshift lever, and eliminates a center console. Enjoy the ease of full-color navigation, a 6.5 inch instrument cluster screen, an 8.8 inch central display, available satellite radio, and a display for audio and climate controls as you and three passengers appreciate the agility of this spirited ride. Spectacularly innovative, our i3 is filled with advanced safety features including stability and traction control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, BMW Assist eCall and Remote Services, as well as parking sensors. The embodiment of intelligent design, this is certainly the ultimate commuter and being socially responsible has never looked so good! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! WE ARE OPEN! BIG SAVINGS GOING ON LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES - BELOW MARKET PRICING EZ FINANCING AVAILABLE - ALL/NO CREDIT OK Get Pre-Approved Today! *Unlimited Miles Extended Warranty Coverage Available! www.premiumautosinc.com VIST US TODAY @ 2100 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860 951-384-2436
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C38HV891084
Stock: 891084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 32,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,482$3,272 Below Market
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Technology & Driving Assistant Package Giga World Wheels: 20" X 5.0" Front/20" X 5.5" Rr Dble Spoke Parking Assistance Package Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Dark Oak Wood Trim Giga Cassia/Spice Gray; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of Fremont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 BMW i3. This BMW includes: CAPPARIS WHITE W/BMW PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera GIGA CASSIA/SPICE GRAY, NATURAL LEATHER/CLOTH UPHOLSTERY Cloth Seats Leather Seats WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance DARK OAK WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player GIGA WORLD Aluminum Wheels Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 BMW. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This BMW i3 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The i3 is well maintained and has just 32,467mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW i3 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW i3, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2017 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high, and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. This model sets itself apart with full of cutting-edge technology, electric drivetrain, Small footprint, good driving dynamics, and efficient usage of space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C35HV893598
Stock: HV893598
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 17,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$16,495$2,147 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
I3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 17,741! Heated Seats, Nav System, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C57HV548255
Stock: P11983
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 32,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$3,250 Below Market
Elmhurst BMW - Elmhurst / Illinois
Certified. 2017 BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender Mineral Gray w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent Navigation System.BMW Certification Program Details: * Limited Warranty: unlimited miles up to a total of 5 years * Free Vehicle History Report * 24 Hour Roadside Assistance * Multi-point Point Inspection * Special APR Financing Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C36HV891858
Stock: B3727P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 18,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$16,495$2,139 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, i3 trim. BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 18,747 Miles! Heated Seats, Nav System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planWHY BUY FROM USFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C5XHV548248
Stock: P11992
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 27,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,496$2,667 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 27,979 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW i3 boasts a Electric/Gas 39.5 Cu.in. Range Extender engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FRONT & 19" X 5.5" REAR GIGA, WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FR & 19" X 5.5" RR GIGA (2G6), PROTONIC BLUE METALLIC W/FROZEN GRAY ACCENT.* This BMW i3 Features the Following Options *DEKA GRAY/BLUE HIGHLIGHT, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga -inc: BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P155/70R19 Front & P175/60R19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C30HV892682
Stock: LHV892682
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 19,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,352$2,273 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Fluid Black W/Highlight Bmw I Blue Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Giga Cassia/Spice Gray; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C30HV893556
Stock: HV893556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 22,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,998$2,899 Below Market
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C51HV551762
Stock: 19396548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,998$2,715 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW i3 includes: Total Value: $2,564. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Wheel/Tire Balance, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Resurfaced, Brake System Flush, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler BMW i3 with Platinum SIilver w/ BMW i Blue exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan This i3 is priced $4,800 below NADA Retail. Was $22,598. . *BMW Certified Pre-Owned*As part of our BMW Certified Preowned Inventory, this vehicle additionally features the following:* All scheduled maintenance has been performed on time and by certified BMW Master Technicians at an officially licensed BMW dealership.* Interior and Exterior are free of dents, dings, scratches, and stains.* BMW Technology options and software are up to date.* Has passed a rigorous BMW Multi-Point Inspection performed by a certified BMW Master Technician. (Includes all physical, electrical, and digital systems and components.) * Road Tested (5 miles) personally by a certified BMW Master Technician.* Fluid levels checked and fluids used meet all BMW high performance standards.* Tires checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.* Brakes checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C35HV890197
Stock: BB6577B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 30,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,890 Below Market
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, GREAT MILES 30,029! i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. WAS $21,000, PRICED TO MOVE $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "You'll rarely engage the smooth, predictable-feeling brake pedal because substantial off-throttle regenerative braking handles most routine stops in a very engaging way.". AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $21,000. This i3 is priced $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C36HV890323
Stock: HV890323B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 36,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,691$2,852 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Deka Gray/Blue Highlight; Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Buena Park today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW i3 . Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this BMW i3 was only gently owned. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This BMW i3 has met those standards. The 2017 BMW exterior is finished in a breathtaking Capparis White W/bmw I Frozen Blue Accent, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Deka Gray/Blue Highlight interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C36HV891651
Stock: HV891651
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 19,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$1,959 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$45,295 ORIGINAL MSRP**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEATED SEATS**PARKING SENSORS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**PREMIUM WHEELS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 60 Ah with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C34HV548440
Stock: 15772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
