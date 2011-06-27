  1. Home
2016 BMW i3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Space for four in the i3's ultra-modern cabin
  • great outward visibility
  • versatile cargo area
  • ample acceleration punch feels quick around town.
  • Rear-hinged doors may not suit your fancy
  • Range Extender model lacks range and performance compared to regular plug-in hybrids.
List Price Range
$16,500 - $20,999
Used i3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're an electric vehicle shopper desiring some sportiness and luxury-brand panache, the 2016 BMW i3 is a very compelling choice. You'll find this hatchback is surprisingly practical, even if its range doesn't top the competition. Let's take a closer look at this unusual-looking choice.

Notably, we picked the 2016 BMW i3 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 BMW i3 is the pug of the BMW family — short, stout, flat-nosed and cute in an ugly sort of way. It's also a versatile all-electric city car that operates either on battery power alone or with an optional range-extending gasoline generator. All the while, it cradles up to four occupants in a luxurious and avant-garde cabin. The i3 even serves up downright respectable acceleration and handling that help it leave most EVs in the dust.

After a full charge, the 2016 BMW i3 can go up to 81 miles on battery power.

This is a city car, though, designed and intended primarily for short to medium-length trips. Range is estimated at up to 81 miles per battery charge, but like any electric car, the i3 is highly sensitive to changes in terrain, driving style and even ambient temperature. The special i3 REX (for Range Extender) model includes the aforementioned gasoline generator, stretching total range to 150 miles. The generator can be buzzy, however, and and its extra weight cuts the all-electric range to 72 miles.

Still, the 2016 BMW i3's blend of EV functionality, available extended range, daring style and easy athleticism make it a uniquely appealing proposition. The Nissan Leaf and Ford Focus Electric are cheaper, but they lack the BMW's performance and panache. The Volkswagen e-Golf perhaps comes closest to matching the i3's upscale vibe, while the Mercedes B250e is the i3's most direct rival, but none of the above can compete with the i3 REX's extra range. All things considered, it's easy to recommend the Edmunds "A" rated BMW i3.

2016 BMW i3 models

The 2016 BMW i3 is a four-door hatchback with seating for four passengers. It is offered in similarly equipped full-electric and Range Extender (REX) models. There are three different trim packages: base Mega World, Giga World and Tera World.

The 2016 i3's feature-packed dashboard layout is unlike that of any other BMW.

The entry-level Mega's list of standard features includes 19-inch alloy wheels; LED lighting (automatic headlights, taillights and running lights); automatic wipers; auto-dimming mirrors; cruise control; automatic climate control; heated manually adjustable front seats; "SensaTec" premium vinyl and cloth upholstery; 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks; a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; a navigation system; the iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch central screen; and a sound system that includes a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite/HD radio. A DC fast-charging port is also included.

Stepping up to the Giga model gets you distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry and upgraded interior upholstery and trim. The top-of-the-line Tera only differs from the Giga with its own unique 19-inch alloy wheels and interior materials, including full leather upholstery.

Options include a Technology + Driving Assistant package that features adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go capability), a lane departure warning system, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, an upgraded navigation system (with a wider screen and enhanced EV-related information), real-time traffic and BMW's Online and Apps services.

The Parking Assistant package adds front parking sensors, a rearview camera and an automated parallel parking feature. Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 i3 is essentially a carryover from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW i3 is powered by a 125-kilowatt electric motor fed by a 22-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the floor. Whether you go with the regular i3 or the i3 REX, the resulting 170 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque is sent to the rear wheels.

For the standard i3, the EPA projects 81 miles of range and a combined city-highway efficiency of 124 MPGe. The i3 Range Extender model incorporates a small two-cylinder gasoline engine (with a 2.4-gallon fuel tank of which only 1.9 gallons is usable in order to qualify the REX for California's zero-emissions vehicle status) that serves as a generator to supply recharging electricity to the battery pack. So equipped, the i3's range rises to 150 miles and overall efficiency falls to 117 MPGe. This range is much less than what you get with plug-in hybrids like the Chevrolet Volt or Ford Fusion Energi.

In Edmunds performance testing, an i3 without the range extender went from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, a very quick time for an electric vehicle. Because of the extra weight of the two-cylinder electric generator, the 0-60 time for the i3 REX slows to 7.1 seconds. When the battery is depleted and the i3 REX relies on the generator, the 0-60 time slows dramatically to 13.7 seconds.

The 2016 i3 has plenty of scoot in EV mode, though the i3 REX slows to a crawl once its charge is depleted.

In Edmunds testing on our suburban electric vehicle evaluation route, the i3 went 95.8 miles on a single charge. This is a few miles shorter than other similarly priced EVs, but still acceptable for most commutes. We also confirmed the EPA's estimate that the i3 will average a range of about 80 miles with some higher-speed highway driving in the mix. Switching to the Eco Pro or Eco Pro+ modes can eke out a few extra miles of range, but you have to live with dulled accelerator response and/or weakened air-conditioning. For the i3 Range Extender, the EPA says electric-only range drops to 72 miles. In Edmunds testing, an i3 REX went 87.6 miles on a single charge before the engine generator came to life.

Full recharging times from a depleted battery range from more than 20 hours when plugged into a normal 110-volt household outlet down to about four hours using a 240-volt outlet. The i3's navigation and various smartphone-app systems can help in locating public charging stations, and the standard DC fast-charging system can recharge the battery in just 30 minutes at one of the growing number of quick-charge stations being installed around the country.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 BMW i3 include antilock disc brakes (with brake drying), stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are BMW Assist eCall and Remote Services, which include automatic collision notification, an emergency request button, stolen-vehicle recovery, remote door unlock and a remote-control smartphone app.

Rear parking sensors are standard, and a rearview camera and front parking sensors are available as options. The Technology + Driving Assistant package is equipped with adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning system and forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection) that includes automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, a standard i3 came to a stop from 60 mph in 109 feet, which is superb for a car wearing low-rolling-resistance tires. Naturally, the i3 with the range extender is a heavier car (by about 300 pounds), but with the same tires it came to a stop from 60 mph in just 111 feet.

Driving

While virtually all battery-powered cars offer snappier acceleration than most people expect (thanks to the instantly available torque that's characteristic of electric motors), their acceleration times usually end up being pretty humble. Not so with the 2016 BMW i3, which sprints to 60 mph as quickly as some sport sedans. The i3's regenerative braking system is pretty strong, so the car slows dramatically whenever you lift your foot off the accelerator. While this can be disconcerting at first, you'll get used to it, eventually using the brake pedal only when you need to stop more aggressively. It actually makes stop-and-go traffic far more pleasant.

If you're looking for an electric car that's fun to drive, the 2016 BMW i3 belongs at the top of your list.

With an i3 REX, you'll never have to worry about running out of electric power and getting stranded on the road. As soon as the battery pack gets low, the gasoline generator automatically turns on to provide enough power to keep you going. But this is more of a safety net than a true propulsion mode. The i3 REX is much slower when relying on the generator, and the generator's motorhome-like noise is unavoidable, buzzing away beneath the rear cargo compartment like a sewing machine gone mad.

Because of its skinny tires and higher-than-average ride height, the i3 can't match BMW's traditional models in terms of handling prowess. But its tight turning circle, precise steering and small size give it a decidedly nimble feeling at lower speeds, making it a natural at navigating crowded urban streets and slipping into tight curbside spots that owners of larger vehicles have to pass up. Ride quality is also more livable than other cars this size, though the i3's narrow tires are a bit susceptible to following grooved highway pavement.

For more driving impressions, check out our long-term test of a 2014 BMW i3.

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the 2016 BMW i3 is distinctive and modern. The space is remarkably quiet and the look is stylish, with its thin flat-panel display screens and shifter pod mounted next to the generously telescoping steering wheel. The trim packages, or Worlds, each provide a different ambience due to their unique mix of renewable, recycled and otherwise eco-friendly materials. As unusual as the cabin is, though, there's still a typical BMW array of climate and infotainment controls. The latest version of BMW's iDrive controller is pretty easy to use thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times.

For a small hatchback, the 2016 BMW i3 offers big passenger space in back, and the reverse-opening rear doors are a cool touch.

The front seats are comfortable, and their raised positioning gives the driver excellent outward visibility. In back, the two-person rear seat offers decent legroom and plenty of headroom. There's also a wide opening to get in and out of (or put your personal items on one of the backseats) thanks to the i3's rear-hinged access doors. But getting in the back is a two-step process, as you must open the front side doors in order to swing the rear access doors open. Also, getting in and out of the backseat isn't easy for taller passengers, as the i3's opening isn't all that tall.

Cargo capacity is on the small side, with just 11.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats and a total of 36.9 cubic feet with those seats folded down. Unlike in most EV competitors, though, the rear seats fold flat and the trunk space itself is unfettered by oddly shaped, protruding panels. We also like how there's plenty of interior storage for water bottles or other small items. The numbers don't tell the whole story here; this is a handy little hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW i3.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 1 yr living electric
mtv,06/10/2017
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
I've had my i3REX for about 1 yr and have driven about 10K miles in a combination of 400 mile weekend trips to 80 mile airport runs to endless soccer shuttles in the greater NYC area from PA, NJ, NY and CT. The car was delivered factory perfect and has only had one recall and one software upgrade. It delivers the same range as when it was new. What the car is: An incredibly fun, nimble, exhilarating, holy cow, I can't believe a car can be this fun to drive, I feel like I am 16, where can I go next car. The drive train and ride are un-naturally smooth and quiet. It's remarkable. It's fun in a vintage English sports car way complete with very predicable 4 wheel drifts, blazing acceleration, wicked torque and grand prix "one pedal" driving. The car effortlessly dives into turns with the regen breaking acting like a hand break to unlock the back wheels, only to instantly re-engage as you hit the accelerator (yes, that is what it is) to power out of the turns. Anyone that drives this car as a hyper miler is missing one the best driving experiences imaginable. The fun comes from a combination of super-car ratio of torque-to-weight and grossly inadequate tires. The latter is so poor that you can have all this fun below 40mph instead of 80 in an M5 or Vette. That's not a bad thing. What it is not - a highway car. At speeds above 80 this car is a white knuckle death ride and will take every bit of your driving skills to keep control. It's top speed is governed at 98 but it has a practical limit of about 75. If you are a pre-dawn commuter accustomed to hitting triple digits with your fellow commuters, step away and find another car. As example of how slow you need to drive this car, I historically have an avg driving speed of 44mph while in this car it's 33!. I guess it could use some air dams to keep the air from floating the car - maybe they could also help keep the car from getting airborne on mountain roads too. Living electric - you have to want to. This is an 90% car meaning it fills 90% of your car needs and am able to use it with some planning for almost everything except weekend trips with the family. I use a level 1, 110v charger at home and it comfortably charges the car overnight (10K is about 25mile/day) on most days. I only need to use public charges 2-3 times/month for the longer trips. Using some "extreme couponing" type planning, I can string together 150 mile jaunts and have done 400miles in a weekend using only 1qt of gas. It's possible because the range extending engine does its job to allow you to use the full batter capacity (I get about 80mile range in the summer and 60 mile in winter). The REX however is in sharp contrast to the ultra refined electric drive in that it's roughness, loudness and vibration is on par with your father's vintage tractor. It works fine in city/suburban driving but the algorithms that control the battery reserves are not set for highway driving especially in the mountains. A short hill quickly depletes the battery's reserve and you will find yourself seeking refuge from speeding cars behind a tandem trailer as you slow to 50mph to prevent an emergency shut-down. Living with the car - The phone interface is incredibly disappointing and archaic. The car rarely recognizes the phone when plugged in but still locks out most phone features (for obvious safety reasons) so you either have to do without or reinitiate the apps. BMW's newest addition to the iDrive system is "graffiti" style input circa 1992 Palm Pilot. The voice recognition is very poor and frustrating. It could be due to a poor microphone or its placement. There are however two redeeming features - you can bypass the car's labyrinth of commands and access Siri via a button on the steering wheel or use one of 8 programable buttons on the dash to get instant access to any car/phone function. The sound system is a disappointment and certainly not on level with the car's price tag (I have the standard system). Fortunately you don't spend a lot of time in this car but if you rely on your phone for music, navigation and calls, you will be disappointed. I use it as an excuse to unplug connect to the kids and enjoy the drive. The car's navigation system is equally poor. I used it only 3-4 times and stopped after it directed me the wrong way on a 1-way street. On a separate occasion it dropped us in the middle of a cemetary instead of a soccer field. The traffic feature side by side against Waze was inadequate and slow to offer alternate routes around traffic. In summary, this is an incredibly great car that brings you back to a gone-by era of fun, quiet and solitude in a great modern design.
So far a great choice!
i3Driver,09/14/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
I was first hesitant to make the jump to electric before the next year or so, there are a few great car coming out. But since I have a VW TDI Passat being bought back, I needed a new car as a replacement. Unfortunately, there is not any other car I could find that would compare to the Passat for MPG and interior room. I test drove a BMW 5 series and was disappointed, I felt claustrophobic and just didn't seem right. So I decided to try the i3, boy was I surprised! It doesn't have the back seat room like my VW, but it's fun to drive, gets amazing fuel(kW) mileage, and seems to fit my life style just fine. I opted for the REx version and glad I did. I have made a few trips with my family(wife and two kids) no problem. Even a Costco run!
No Anxiety- Range Curiosity
John,08/22/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
Our i3 has taken us over 21,000 miles- 98+% of it on battery- EV mode. The Range Extender eliminates the anxiety of those last miles before the charger. And, since we charge in our own garage, it is no problem to plug it in 5 or 6 times per week. This is not a road trip car. Buy it for around town comfort, fun and ease of driving. Nice to save CO2 every mile and get that EV smile while cruising in quiet BMW style. Most people think they need more range than they really do.
Zippy car
Prof_Murph,09/24/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
Before buying this, be clear on the actual miles you drive in any given week and when/where you can charge. I really like my i3 but I drive very few miles in any given week (< 50). So I don't need to charge the car very often. There are chargers at my work but not in my apartment complex. If I have to charge at home, I need to use some chargers down the street (which is fine because they're free!) I've had it over a month now and have yet to use the range extender. However, I still find myself with slight anxiety about making sure the car is charged enough - I'm hoping this will dissipate with time. I'm not a fan of the coach doors in the back. If you are parked side to side with other vehicles and open the front door and coach door at the same time, you're sort of trapped in the triangle while trying to get things out of the back seat. The trunk is much smaller than my Honda Fit. It barely fit my large suitcase. But I knew all of these things before I purchased so I can't complain. The car has amazing acceleration - really impressive. It's also super quiet. Wish the AC was a bit stronger - it just doesn't blow very hard even at the highest setting (likely because AC drains the battery a lot).
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 BMW i3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
137 city / 111 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 BMW i3 features & specs

