Used 2018 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 BMW i3 s in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW i3 s

    1,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,777

    $5,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    20,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,499

    $3,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3

    9,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    9,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $2,820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 s in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3 s

    7,917 miles

    $29,398

    $7,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    24,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,250

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Black
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    19,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    $2,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW i3

    23,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,496

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 s in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 BMW i3 s

    16,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,000

    $2,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    21,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 s in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 BMW i3 s

    18,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,711

    $2,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    9,959 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,495

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    7,369 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3

    11,442 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Black
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    23,255 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Red
    certified

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    8,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,488

    $2,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    10,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,495

    $2,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Black
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    9,010 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,977

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (8%)
2018 Protonic Blue i3S 94ah - 2nd i3
Chris - Las Vegas, NV,10/28/2018
s w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Let me start out by saying this is our 2nd i3. We have a 2017 94ah fully loaded in all black. That vehicle is very nice but there were things about it that you don't really notice until you drive or own the 2018 i3s model. Don't get me wrong the 2017 model is great and we are very happy with it. The 18 i3s feels better at highway speeds, more planted in windy situations and the personality of the vehicle has changed, specifically in sport mode. Our 2018 is Protonic Blue (Last year of this color) with the 20' wheels and iBlue seat belts. It is a head turner and it really stands out on the road. With the lower ride height, 44 mm wider track, slightly wider tires and suspension tweaking it feels more like a BMW and less like an EV in the handling department. Off the line both are 17 and 18 are very quick, the i3s pulls harder in sport mode especially above 40 mph and is better in the corners. Our 2018 is also fully loaded and love the BMW stop and go cruise control, it is very effective and easy to use. In regards to charging the vehicle, we have a level II charger that we use between both vehicles and works great. The occasional use or basic charger that comes with the vehicle will work fine but earns you 5 miles per each hour charged, whereas a level II charger will get you 26 miles per each hour charged. I commute work 21 miles each way with a combination of expressway and city driving. The i3s is better on the expressway than the standard i3. Both of our i3's are leased and had MSRP's of $58,695. Our lease payments are effectively $302.00 per month w/no money down for 36 months. Please note that each state is different with state incentives in addition to any federal incentives and BMW loyalty or corporate programs. Items that I wish the i3 offered, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Heated and Power Seats. Is this i3 and i3s a vehicle that I would recommend, absolutely yes. I think the engineering , build quality and green ethos truly set the vehicle apart. It may not have the longest range but you will have a top notch EV, that is unlike any other vehicle on the market.
Report abuse
