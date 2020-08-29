Used 2018 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,777$5,101 Below Market
BMW of Riverside - Riverside / California
CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES!, MANAGER'S SPECIAL - PLEASE CALL 951.373.5000, MP3, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, Navigation System. 2018 BMW i3 94Ah s w/Range Extender Single-Speed Automatic RWD Electric LEV3-SULEV30 181hp Mineral Gray Metallic w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. BMW of Riverside where first class client care is our one and only priority!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z8C58JVB87584
Stock: L7358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2019
- 20,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,499$3,485 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, gorgeous color combination, very clean, Navigation/GPS, Heated Seats, Rear view camera, CARFAX 1 Owner, Automatic temperature control, HD Radio, Navigation System, Radio: FM, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Please call or stop by for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C53JVD95543
Stock: L37413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- used
2018 BMW i39,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,521 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**JUST REDUCED $1000.00 08/24 FOR FINAL SALE**$51,345 ORIGINAL MSRP**TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE($2,500)**GIGA WORLD($1,800)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEATED SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**APPLE CARPLAY**KEYLESS REMOTE**19" PREMIUM WHEELS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z2C5XJVB88670
Stock: 16121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 9,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$2,820 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Technology & Driving Assistant Package Giga World Park Distance Control Imperial Blue Metallic W/Frozen Gray Accent Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Giga Brown/Carum Spice; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim Wheels: 19" X 5.0" Front & 19" X 5.5" Rear Tera This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C58JVD96557
Stock: JVD96557
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 7,917 miles
$29,398$7,522 Below Market
Ganley Genesis - Parma / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z8C54JVB87257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,250
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C56JVD95746
Stock: 10427724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 19,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490$2,539 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $51,095.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (03/30/2022) 1 OWNER! - Deka World - Navigation Business System - Rear View Camera - Heated Front Seats - Alarm System - Park Distance Control - Stronger Electricity Supply - 19” Light Alloy Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2018 BMW i3 Range Extender comes equipped with: - Deka World - - Dark Paneling - Grey Cloth with Blue Accents - Stand Alone Features - - Navigation Business - Rear View Camera - Park Distance Control - 19” Alloy Wheels - Heated Front Seats - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Stronger Electricity Supply - Alarm system - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Services - Sirius Satellite Radio - BMW TeleServices - BMW Assist eCall - Cupholder THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C58JVD95666
Stock: 6364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- certified
2018 BMW i323,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,496$1,911 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
$3,732 below KBB Retail! Only 23,192 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW i3 boasts a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FRONT & 19" X 5.5" REAR GIGA, WHEELS: 19" X 5.0" FR & 19" X 5.5" RR GIGA (2G6), PARK DISTANCE CONTROL.* This BMW i3 Features the Following Options *FLUID BLACK W/BMW I FROZEN BLUE ACCENT, ATELIER EUROPEAN DARK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga -inc: BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P155/70R19 Front & P175/60R19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 to claim your BMW i3!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z2C53JVB88803
Stock: LJVB88803
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 16,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,000$2,099 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$53,295 ORIGINAL MSRP**TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE($2,500)**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE($800)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**APPLE CARPLAY**20" PREMIUM WHEELS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z6C50JVB88944
Stock: 16195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 21,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490$2,117 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $51,995.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO / 50K MILES (03/22/2022) 1 OWNER! - Mega World - Navigation Business System - Rear View Camera - Park Distance Control - Stronger Electricity Supply - Alarm System - 19” Light Alloy Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2018 BMW i3 Range Extender comes equipped with: - Mega World - - 19" BMW Alloy Wheels - Andesite Dark Matte Trim - Smokers Package - LED Headlights - LED Tail Lights - Sensatec Cloth Interior Trim - Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel - Stand Alone Features - -Navigation Business -Rear View Camera -Park Distance Control -Comfort Access Keyless Entry -Universal Garage Door Opener -Cupholder -Alarm System -Heated Front Seats -Stronger Electricity Supply -Sirius Satellite Radio -Remote Services -BMW TeleServices -BMW Assist eCall THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C5XJVD95457
Stock: 6405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- certified
2018 BMW i3 s18,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,711$2,021 Below Market
East Bay BMW - Pleasanton / California
0.9% APR Up to 36 Months + 90 Days Until First Payment available---NEW TIRES, NAVIGATION, WARRANTY INCLUDED, Serviced here, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, BMW Certified, ONLY 18,198 Miles! Capparis White w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent exterior and Atelier European Dark interior. Navigation, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up CameraKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. BMW s with Capparis White w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent exterior and Atelier European Dark interior features a Electric Motor.A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $28,893. This i3 is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle)WHY BUY FROM USEast Bay BMW is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. East Bay BMW is a premier full-service dealer offering a suite of BMW services-New BMW Sales, Certified Pre-Owned Sales, Pre-Owned (Used) sales, Finance, Detail, Service, and Parts. Excellence doesn't cost more it just feels better.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z6C51JVB96891
Stock: PB0303
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 9,959 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,495
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this energetic, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 BMW i3 94 Ah (RWD) with a RANGE EXTENDER. This vivid hatchback boasts swift acceleration, sporty handling for an electric vehicle, and convenient one-pedal driving. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2018 BMW i3 the highest rating of Good in four crash tests. With its odometer now reading 9,959, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until November 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Tera World - SMOKER'S PACKAGE - DARK OAK WOOD TRIM - TERA FULL LEATHER INTERIOR - 19-INCH TERA LIGHT ALLOY TURBINE WHEELS - - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - REAR PARKING SENSORS - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that in November 2019 BMW of North America, LLC reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the vehicle shutting off while driving. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the coolant temperature sensor and low temperature auxiliary water pump. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from BMW of North America, LLC on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2018 BMW i3 94 Ah! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C56JVD97237
Stock: 24361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,369 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2018 BMW i3 4dr 94 Ah with Range Extender features a ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C57JVD95898
Stock: H6138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- used
2018 BMW i311,442 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this energetic, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 BMW i3 94 Ah (RWD). This vivid hatchback boasts swift acceleration, sporty handling for an electric vehicle, and convenient one-pedal driving. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2018 BMW i3 the highest rating of Good in four crash tests. With its odometer now reading 11,442, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until August 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A PANORAMIC MOONROOF - 19-INCH TERA LIGHT ALLOY TURBINE WHEELS - SMOKER'S PACKAGE - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Check out the window sticker for additional features. (just above Basic Info, to the far right) Please note that in March 2020 BMW of North America, LLC reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a drivetrain warning indicator illuminating. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing and programming the EME (electric motor electronics), performing an electronic wheel alignment, and adjusting the rear and front axles. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from BMW of North America, LLC on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2018 BMW i3 94 Ah! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z2C58JVE64697
Stock: 24363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,255 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 BMW i3 4dr features a Electric Motor Electric engine. It is equipped with a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Fluid Black w with a Atelier European Dark interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Phone, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, HD Radio, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Radio: FM, Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna, Composite Panels, Lip Spoiler, LED Brakelights, Metal-Look Side Windows Trim, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Clearcoat Paint, Colored Bodyside Insert, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Black Rear Bumper with Body-Colored Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Tires: P155/70R19 Front & P175/60R19 Rear AS, Body-Colored Door Handles, Black Power Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Black Bumper Insert, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps with Delay-Off, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Partial Floor Console with Storage Rear Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Tracker System, Rigid Cargo Cover, Outside Temp Gauge, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Delayed Accessory Power, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Engine Immobilizer, 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry, Driver Foot Rest, Heated Front Seats, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Carpet Floor Trim, Systems Monitor, Front Cupholder, Cargo Space Lights, Compass, Smart Device Integration, Digital Display, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Air Filtration, 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Map Lights, Rear Cupholder, Full Cloth Headliner, Cloth Door Trim Insert, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, Integrated Navigation System, Cloth Upholstery, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Valet Function, 2.3 Gal. Fuel Tank, Rear-Wheel Drive, 9.70 Axle Ratio, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Engine Oil Cooler, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Electric Motor, Front Anti-Roll Bar, 20-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Back-Up Camera, BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Side Impact Beams, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C51JVC34463
Stock: JVC34463-120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 8,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,488$2,431 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
I3 trim. GREAT MILES 8,181! Navigation, Heated Seats, Telematics, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation System, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Telematics, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'The i3 is quite lightweight for a battery-electric car, abetting its agile nature and quick acceleration. Other manufacturers still have a ways to go to catch up to BMW in this choice of material.'. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C51JVD96304
Stock: FJVD96304
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 10,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,495$2,582 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 10,499! Navigation, Heated Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, WHEELS: 20" X 5.0" FRONT/20" X 5.5" RR DBLE SPOKE, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, MOONROOF, WHEELS: 20" X 5.0" FRONT/20" X 5.5" R. TIBBFX.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE ConnectedDrive Services, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Navigation System, GIGA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Tera Light alloy turbine, Style 428, Smoker's Package, Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Giga Leather/Cloth Interior, WHEELS: 20" X 5.0" FRONT/20" X 5.5" RR DBLE SPOKE Sport BMW i light alloy, Style 430SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planMORE ABOUT USPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C52JVD95369
Stock: B63418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 9,010 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,977
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The 2018 BMW i3 comes with a bigger electric battery than past models, giving it more range than ever before! This one you can expect to get 114 miles on electric onlyr! Not bad! It also features a back-up camera, heated seats and bluetooth!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C52JVD97297
Stock: D97297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW i3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW i3
- 5(58%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(8%)
Related BMW i3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser