Used 1995 BMW 8 Series Consumer Reviews
A Classic for the future - buy one now!
If you have the opportunity to drive one of these German thoroughbreds, grab that opportunity with both hands. This is a superb machine engineered more like a jet fighter than an automobile, unlike the common or garden tin boxes around today. Lie back in luxury and float on air, effortlessly swallowing up the miles. If you are lucky enough to have the chance to buy one, do!
Once in a Lifetime
The pinnacle of BMW design and engineering is captured in this "no expense spared to develop" ultimate BMW supercoupe. An absolute dream to drive, you are the master of the universe on the highway with monstrous amounts of torque available at any speed or in any gear to propel you past virtually any plebian motorcar you may encounter along the way. The design of the 850CSi stills turns heads 15 years following its introduction, and the car is swiftly becoming a collectible with a sizeable cult following. BMW simply never built one better than the 850CSi - it's the total package of exclusivity, luxury and performance.
840CI the Best Ride
The 8 is the most misunderstood auto design of the 90's, not a sports car but a pure touring luxury ride with the heart of sport car, the best design BMW has ever come up with. Its too bad that BMW luxuary & Americans with soft rides.
A few thoughts
I have driven the car for 4 years and about 50,000. It steers great and the suspension is awesome. I dropped in the Dinan chips which boosted performance and was worth the cost. I had an extended warranty that paid for some large repairs and I would not buy and 840 without one unless ou have a certified BMW mechanics
Outstanding BMW
If a person wanted to design and build a comfortable, reliable and fast road car all he would have to do is look at the E31 to see how it should be done. This automobile for it's bulk rides like a true luxury car with fire in it's heart. This BMW draws your eyes like a fine piece of art, when you look at it's understated but muscular body it just exudes refinement and power. No, it is NOT a sports car, it is a machine that pleases both your heart and soul. If you have the chance to purchase one of these Jewels do so, the only thing you will regret is not getting one before you bought what you have now.
