Used 1995 BMW 8 Series 840Ci Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/523.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Madeira Black
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
