Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,054
|$6,388
|$7,188
|Clean
|$4,596
|$5,811
|$6,536
|Average
|$3,681
|$4,658
|$5,231
|Rough
|$2,766
|$3,504
|$3,927
Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,349
|$6,896
|$7,823
|Clean
|$4,865
|$6,273
|$7,113
|Average
|$3,896
|$5,028
|$5,693
|Rough
|$2,928
|$3,783
|$4,274
Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,898
|$6,239
|$7,044
|Clean
|$4,455
|$5,676
|$6,405
|Average
|$3,568
|$4,549
|$5,126
|Rough
|$2,681
|$3,423
|$3,848
Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,257
|$5,426
|$6,127
|Clean
|$3,872
|$4,936
|$5,571
|Average
|$3,101
|$3,956
|$4,459
|Rough
|$2,330
|$2,977
|$3,347
Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,357
|$5,530
|$6,234
|Clean
|$3,962
|$5,031
|$5,668
|Average
|$3,173
|$4,032
|$4,537
|Rough
|$2,385
|$3,034
|$3,405
Estimated values
2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,357
|$6,518
|$7,216
|Clean
|$4,872
|$5,929
|$6,562
|Average
|$3,902
|$4,752
|$5,252
|Rough
|$2,932
|$3,576
|$3,942