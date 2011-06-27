Used 2009 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

Fuel System Disappointed , 09/28/2010 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously. Report Abuse

Realistic review for people who want to buy a used 535i rob2388 , 12/17/2013 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 535i with sport/cold/light packages with 49k miles. First make sure you find the service records on the car so you know what you will be facing. THIS CAR IS NOT A MAINTENANCE FREE CAR LIKE TOYOTA! With that being said, there is a lot of 'common' issues with this car. Gasket leaks, the HPFP (high pressure fuel pump) and one of the taillights have recalls so make sure you have the new HPFP. Water pump also goes to shit after about 50k miles i read so that is something i'm looking forward to. This is not a smooth car like Mercedes, you will feel the road. Other than that, the car can take serious curves, and the twin turbos make the car go!

Worst Car I've Ever Owned John Brennan , 11/17/2015 535i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful At 58,000 miles this BMW began failing on nearly every other drive. Even when I was selling it, it broke down on two consecutive test drives. The repairs were nearly $3,000.00 just for those two repairs. It's a fun enough car when it's running correctly but, given the performance of far more economical cars, I would never consider another BMW. I also have to comment on the tires: if you think this AWD car is going to perform in snow, you'll be disappointed. There's not enough tread depth in the low profile tires. You'll need dedicated snow tires if you drive in snow regularly. All in all, it was a bad experience. The car is overpriced. The dealership service department tries to gouge you (politely, of course) and the car is completely unreliable. I would never consider another one. **** its now been two years since I was lucky enough to sell the BMW. I have been asked to update my review. I can't over emphasize how unreliable the BMW was. I would never buy another turbo equipped BMW. I'm happily in a Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition and loving the ride, size and durability. I was a fool to buy that BMW. Chasing shiny objects.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Too Good To Be True DonRay , 03/26/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Traded in my E46 M3 after 6 years. Purchased a white 550i with Sport & Cold Weather packages & lots of other goodies. The car looks fabulous; the LED side & rear lights and Angel Eye DRLs make the car unique and very attractive. The acceleration, handling and fuel economy are comparable to my old M3 but without the "nervousness". I've never purchased a car that gave me the satisfaction of ownership that I receive from my 550i. The whole automobile is a work of art, from the anthracite tailpipes to the black front air intake; a study in black and white. The Sport Package makes the current 550i better and more modern looking than the 2010 version.