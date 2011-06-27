Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,223
|$5,051
|Clean
|$2,409
|$3,733
|$4,462
|Average
|$1,768
|$2,753
|$3,284
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,773
|$2,107
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$2,702
|$3,126
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,389
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,761
|$2,033
|Rough
|$802
|$1,134
|$1,304
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$4,195
|$4,995
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,708
|$4,413
|Average
|$1,783
|$2,734
|$3,248
|Rough
|$1,137
|$1,761
|$2,083
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,061
|$3,242
|$3,895
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,866
|$3,441
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,113
|$2,533
|Rough
|$851
|$1,361
|$1,625
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,411
|$3,714
|$4,435
|Clean
|$2,128
|$3,283
|$3,918
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,421
|$2,884
|Rough
|$996
|$1,559
|$1,850
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,472
|$2,877
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,185
|$2,542
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,611
|$1,871
|Rough
|$720
|$1,038
|$1,200
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,668
|$3,998
|$4,735
|Clean
|$2,355
|$3,534
|$4,183
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,606
|$3,079
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,678
|$1,975
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,405
|$3,739
|$4,478
|Clean
|$2,123
|$3,305
|$3,956
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,437
|$2,912
|Rough
|$993
|$1,570
|$1,868
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,296
|$5,044
|$6,012
|Clean
|$2,909
|$4,458
|$5,311
|Average
|$2,135
|$3,288
|$3,910
|Rough
|$1,362
|$2,117
|$2,508
Estimated values
2002 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,813
|$3,377
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,487
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,834
|$2,196
|Rough
|$740
|$1,181
|$1,409