Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,295
|$23,051
|$25,252
|Clean
|$20,940
|$22,669
|$24,818
|Average
|$20,232
|$21,906
|$23,952
|Rough
|$19,523
|$21,142
|$23,086
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,815
|$30,109
|$32,984
|Clean
|$27,353
|$29,610
|$32,419
|Average
|$26,427
|$28,613
|$31,287
|Rough
|$25,502
|$27,616
|$30,155
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,542
|$26,566
|$29,103
|Clean
|$24,134
|$26,126
|$28,604
|Average
|$23,317
|$25,246
|$27,605
|Rough
|$22,501
|$24,366
|$26,607
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,885
|$25,855
|$28,323
|Clean
|$23,488
|$25,427
|$27,837
|Average
|$22,693
|$24,571
|$26,866
|Rough
|$21,899
|$23,715
|$25,894
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,689
|$25,642
|$28,090
|Clean
|$23,295
|$25,218
|$27,608
|Average
|$22,507
|$24,368
|$26,645
|Rough
|$21,718
|$23,519
|$25,681
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,180
|$25,092
|$27,487
|Clean
|$22,794
|$24,676
|$27,016
|Average
|$22,023
|$23,845
|$26,073
|Rough
|$21,252
|$23,014
|$25,130
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,678
|$27,795
|$30,450
|Clean
|$25,251
|$27,335
|$29,927
|Average
|$24,397
|$26,415
|$28,883
|Rough
|$23,542
|$25,494
|$27,838
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,740
|$26,780
|$29,337
|Clean
|$24,328
|$26,337
|$28,834
|Average
|$23,505
|$25,450
|$27,828
|Rough
|$22,682
|$24,563
|$26,821
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,792
|$21,424
|$23,469
|Clean
|$19,463
|$21,069
|$23,067
|Average
|$18,804
|$20,360
|$22,262
|Rough
|$18,146
|$19,650
|$21,457
Estimated values
2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,827
|$29,040
|$31,812
|Clean
|$26,381
|$28,559
|$31,266
|Average
|$25,489
|$27,597
|$30,175
|Rough
|$24,596
|$26,635
|$29,084