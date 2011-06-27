Estimated values
2007 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,511
|$3,816
|$4,570
|Clean
|$2,292
|$3,486
|$4,163
|Average
|$1,854
|$2,826
|$3,350
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,166
|$2,537
Estimated values
2007 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,346
|$3,503
|$4,173
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,200
|$3,801
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,594
|$3,059
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,988
|$2,316
Estimated values
2007 Scion tC Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$1,670
|$1,855
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,525
|$1,690
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,236
|$1,360
|Rough
|$770
|$947
|$1,030
Estimated values
2007 Scion tC Spec 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,846
|$4,653
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,514
|$4,239
|Average
|$1,803
|$2,848
|$3,411
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,183
|$2,583