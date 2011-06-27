Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,535
|$17,194
|$19,092
|Clean
|$15,066
|$16,689
|$18,493
|Average
|$14,129
|$15,680
|$17,295
|Rough
|$13,191
|$14,670
|$16,096
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,485
|$19,299
|$21,380
|Clean
|$16,958
|$18,733
|$20,709
|Average
|$15,902
|$17,600
|$19,367
|Rough
|$14,847
|$16,467
|$18,025
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,053
|$17,614
|$19,415
|Clean
|$15,568
|$17,097
|$18,805
|Average
|$14,599
|$16,063
|$17,586
|Rough
|$13,630
|$15,029
|$16,368
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,753
|$18,427
|$20,352
|Clean
|$16,247
|$17,886
|$19,714
|Average
|$15,236
|$16,804
|$18,436
|Rough
|$14,225
|$15,722
|$17,158
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,759
|$19,420
|$21,344
|Clean
|$17,223
|$18,850
|$20,674
|Average
|$16,151
|$17,710
|$19,334
|Rough
|$15,079
|$16,570
|$17,994
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,909
|$19,760
|$21,885
|Clean
|$17,368
|$19,180
|$21,198
|Average
|$16,287
|$18,020
|$19,824
|Rough
|$15,207
|$16,860
|$18,451
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,280
|$15,633
|$17,196
|Clean
|$13,849
|$15,174
|$16,657
|Average
|$12,987
|$14,256
|$15,577
|Rough
|$12,125
|$13,338
|$14,498