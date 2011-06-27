Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$2,513
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,742
|$2,293
|$2,599
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,853
|$2,100
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,413
|$1,601
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$2,853
|$3,219
|Clean
|$2,000
|$2,603
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,104
|$2,373
|Rough
|$1,210
|$1,604
|$1,809
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,121
|$4,885
|$5,853
|Clean
|$2,840
|$4,457
|$5,340
|Average
|$2,279
|$3,602
|$4,315
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,746
|$3,289
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$3,792
|$4,604
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,460
|$4,201
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,796
|$3,394
|Rough
|$1,272
|$2,132
|$2,587
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,536
|$4,100
|Clean
|$2,289
|$3,226
|$3,740
|Average
|$1,837
|$2,607
|$3,022
|Rough
|$1,385
|$1,988
|$2,304
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,441
|$4,103
|Clean
|$2,034
|$3,140
|$3,743
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,537
|$3,025
|Rough
|$1,230
|$1,935
|$2,306
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,653
|$3,897
|$4,581
|Clean
|$2,414
|$3,556
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,937
|$2,873
|$3,377
|Rough
|$1,460
|$2,191
|$2,575
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,673
|$4,373
|Clean
|$2,184
|$3,352
|$3,990
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,709
|$3,223
|Rough
|$1,321
|$2,065
|$2,457