2008 Toyota Yaris Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,914$2,513$2,848
Clean$1,742$2,293$2,599
Average$1,397$1,853$2,100
Rough$1,053$1,413$1,601
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,197$2,853$3,219
Clean$2,000$2,603$2,937
Average$1,605$2,104$2,373
Rough$1,210$1,604$1,809
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,121$4,885$5,853
Clean$2,840$4,457$5,340
Average$2,279$3,602$4,315
Rough$1,718$2,746$3,289
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,310$3,792$4,604
Clean$2,102$3,460$4,201
Average$1,687$2,796$3,394
Rough$1,272$2,132$2,587
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$3,536$4,100
Clean$2,289$3,226$3,740
Average$1,837$2,607$3,022
Rough$1,385$1,988$2,304
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,235$3,441$4,103
Clean$2,034$3,140$3,743
Average$1,632$2,537$3,025
Rough$1,230$1,935$2,306
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,653$3,897$4,581
Clean$2,414$3,556$4,180
Average$1,937$2,873$3,377
Rough$1,460$2,191$2,575
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,400$3,673$4,373
Clean$2,184$3,352$3,990
Average$1,753$2,709$3,223
Rough$1,321$2,065$2,457
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Yaris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,034 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,140 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Yaris is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,034 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,140 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Yaris, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,034 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,140 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Yaris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Yaris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Yaris ranges from $1,230 to $4,103, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Yaris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.