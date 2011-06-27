  1. Home
2004 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,144$3,233$3,826
Clean$1,990$3,001$3,549
Average$1,682$2,535$2,995
Rough$1,375$2,070$2,440
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,434$2,859
Clean$1,536$2,259$2,652
Average$1,299$1,909$2,237
Rough$1,061$1,559$1,823
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,903$2,932$3,492
Clean$1,767$2,721$3,239
Average$1,494$2,299$2,733
Rough$1,221$1,877$2,227
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,444$3,468$4,026
Clean$2,269$3,218$3,734
Average$1,918$2,719$3,151
Rough$1,568$2,220$2,567
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,386$3,476$4,071
Clean$2,215$3,226$3,776
Average$1,872$2,725$3,186
Rough$1,530$2,225$2,596
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,746$2,484$2,887
Clean$1,621$2,305$2,678
Average$1,370$1,948$2,260
Rough$1,120$1,590$1,842
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,136$2,953$3,401
Clean$1,982$2,741$3,154
Average$1,676$2,316$2,662
Rough$1,370$1,891$2,169
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,557$3,513$4,035
Clean$2,373$3,260$3,743
Average$2,006$2,755$3,158
Rough$1,639$2,249$2,573
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,439$2,841
Clean$1,581$2,263$2,636
Average$1,337$1,912$2,224
Rough$1,092$1,561$1,812
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,536 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,259 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
