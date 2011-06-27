Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$3,233
|$3,826
|Clean
|$1,990
|$3,001
|$3,549
|Average
|$1,682
|$2,535
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,070
|$2,440
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,434
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,259
|$2,652
|Average
|$1,299
|$1,909
|$2,237
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,559
|$1,823
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$2,932
|$3,492
|Clean
|$1,767
|$2,721
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,299
|$2,733
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,877
|$2,227
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,444
|$3,468
|$4,026
|Clean
|$2,269
|$3,218
|$3,734
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,719
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,220
|$2,567
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$3,476
|$4,071
|Clean
|$2,215
|$3,226
|$3,776
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,725
|$3,186
|Rough
|$1,530
|$2,225
|$2,596
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,484
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,305
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,370
|$1,948
|$2,260
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,590
|$1,842
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$2,953
|$3,401
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,741
|$3,154
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,316
|$2,662
|Rough
|$1,370
|$1,891
|$2,169
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,557
|$3,513
|$4,035
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,260
|$3,743
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,755
|$3,158
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,249
|$2,573
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,439
|$2,841
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,263
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,337
|$1,912
|$2,224
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,561
|$1,812