Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,239
|$26,290
|$28,627
|Clean
|$23,724
|$25,724
|$27,997
|Average
|$22,692
|$24,593
|$26,737
|Rough
|$21,661
|$23,462
|$25,477
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,193
|$27,041
|$29,150
|Clean
|$24,657
|$26,459
|$28,508
|Average
|$23,585
|$25,295
|$27,225
|Rough
|$22,513
|$24,132
|$25,942
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,157
|$24,092
|$26,297
|Clean
|$21,686
|$23,573
|$25,718
|Average
|$20,743
|$22,537
|$24,561
|Rough
|$19,801
|$21,500
|$23,404
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Plus Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,584
|$22,356
|$24,376
|Clean
|$20,146
|$21,875
|$23,839
|Average
|$19,271
|$20,913
|$22,767
|Rough
|$18,395
|$19,951
|$21,694
Estimated values
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,495
|$22,376
|$24,519
|Clean
|$20,059
|$21,895
|$23,979
|Average
|$19,187
|$20,932
|$22,900
|Rough
|$18,315
|$19,969
|$21,821