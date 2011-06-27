Estimated values
2007 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,758
|$24,709
|$27,744
|Clean
|$18,099
|$22,667
|$25,373
|Average
|$14,781
|$18,583
|$20,632
|Rough
|$11,462
|$14,499
|$15,890
Estimated values
2007 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,898
|$19,882
|$22,324
|Clean
|$14,563
|$18,239
|$20,416
|Average
|$11,893
|$14,953
|$16,601
|Rough
|$9,223
|$11,667
|$12,785