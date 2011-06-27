Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774
Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774
Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325iX 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774
Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774
Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325i 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774
Estimated values
1990 BMW 3 Series 325iX 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,434
|$1,867
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,649
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$252
|$592
|$774