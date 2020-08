Used 1990 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

I purchased this car for $2500, with 180k miles on it so it needed some basic mechanical attention. Mostly tired parts, but nothing wrong with the engine at all. Being that I have access to parts at cost and I do all my own work, it may not be a fair assessment however I LOVE this car! For me the parts are cheap, the work is easy and as long as you take care of the wear items, it will run forever. OK maybe not forever but I recently turned 200,000 miles and I'm proud of it. I look forward to hitting the 250k mark. I will drive this car anywhere without worry. This weekend I am taking it to LA from San Francisco and expect it to be a sweet ride down Hwy 1!

Read more