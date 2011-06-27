Estimated values
2010 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,746
|$68,666
|$79,385
|Clean
|$50,257
|$64,267
|$74,011
|Average
|$43,279
|$55,469
|$63,263
|Rough
|$36,300
|$46,671
|$52,516
Estimated values
2010 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,834
|$41,948
|$48,496
|Clean
|$30,703
|$39,261
|$45,214
|Average
|$26,440
|$33,887
|$38,648
|Rough
|$22,176
|$28,512
|$32,082
Estimated values
2010 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,681
|$64,749
|$74,857
|Clean
|$47,390
|$60,601
|$69,790
|Average
|$40,810
|$52,305
|$59,655
|Rough
|$34,230
|$44,009
|$49,520
Estimated values
2010 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,493
|$60,175
|$65,439
|Clean
|$50,021
|$56,320
|$61,009
|Average
|$43,075
|$48,610
|$52,150
|Rough
|$36,130
|$40,900
|$43,290