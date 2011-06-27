  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews

Audi R8 First 3 Months Review

MPS, 06/25/2010
This car is simply amazing in every regard except fuel economy, but I guess that is to be expected with this caliber of vehicle. Styling and Performance are incredible. Gets looks and attention everywhere it goes. This takes some getting use to.

