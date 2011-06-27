Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,926
|$25,606
|$28,896
|Clean
|$20,661
|$24,134
|$27,231
|Average
|$18,131
|$21,189
|$23,902
|Rough
|$15,602
|$18,244
|$20,572
Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,349
|$24,332
|$27,002
|Clean
|$20,117
|$22,933
|$25,446
|Average
|$17,654
|$20,135
|$22,335
|Rough
|$15,191
|$17,336
|$19,223
Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,713
|$23,209
|$26,331
|Clean
|$18,576
|$21,874
|$24,814
|Average
|$16,301
|$19,205
|$21,780
|Rough
|$14,027
|$16,536
|$18,746
Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,942
|$49,274
|$54,938
|Clean
|$40,464
|$46,440
|$51,773
|Average
|$35,510
|$40,774
|$45,442
|Rough
|$30,556
|$35,107
|$39,112
Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,754
|$28,145
|$32,067
|Clean
|$22,384
|$26,526
|$30,220
|Average
|$19,643
|$23,289
|$26,525
|Rough
|$16,902
|$20,053
|$22,830
Estimated values
2014 Audi A8 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,684
|$22,483
|$24,988
|Clean
|$18,548
|$21,191
|$23,549
|Average
|$16,277
|$18,605
|$20,669
|Rough
|$14,006
|$16,019
|$17,790