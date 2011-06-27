Used 2014 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Not reliable Sold
The car is sharp in style and comfort. After owning various Mercedes models for over 20 years, I decided to give Audi A8 a chance over S class. I bought a Audi A8 4.0 L, lease return from a local dealer. The car is not used daily. I bought the car three years ago and put on 20,000 Miles. The car has had several trips to the shop for various reasons. These are not for regular maintenance. The last which really upset me is that the dealer repair shop notified me that the Turbos on the car had failed. Quoted me $13,000. I was shocked that the car was failing at 55,000 miles. I took the car for second opinion to another Audi dealer, the repair quote went down to 9,000 for the same repair. Kind of a surprise. The service manager was nice to advise me to call Audi USA. I put a request to Audi USA, I was advised that I should hear back in 1-2 weeks. I followed up after 2 weeks, there was no decision. Not after 3 or 4 weeks. No calls from Audi USA. After 6 weeks Audi USA notified me that the assistance had been denied before, so they were not even going to review this issue. Interesting I had never called them before. I am planning on selling the car and buying another Mercedes. My lesson Audi cars are great looking, but Audi does not stand behind their product. Customer service is not to par with other luxury manufacturers.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Luxury Car with great fuel economy
This far best comparing S350, Jag XL, Lexus. Interior design is very luxurious with all and everything you expect luxury car should provide. Driving mileage per gallon you get is far better than Benz or any other in same class offered. I will highly recommend this car - less repairs and maintenance cost is affordable. you can decide your self after driving Benz, Lexus, Jag, that this car offers more than anything you expect. Audi made this TDI version very sleek and economical. This A8L TDI delivers good power, steering comfort and most bang for your bucks (after all you want to drive this car for feel of luxury)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing Ride!
I have owned a Audi A6 4.2 Quattro, E350 Mercedes Benz, but the A8L 4.0T is by far the most spectacular car out of the three. The car is efficient, extremely stylish and the performance is unparalled to any of the cars I have driven. The 740i has nothing on this car. The S550 is stylish, but sluggish compared to the A8L. The E350 is absolutely a bore compared to the dynamics of the A8L. I wouldn't trade this car for the world. An extended warranty was cheap and assures me the stability that I want when I buy a supreme used car. Do yourself a favor and check this car out. I promise you won't be dissatisfied.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Too bad they stopped making this car in us
I have the small wheelbase a8 which i love . This is my second one . Had 2 740 BMW . This car tops them . tops them . Will buy the longer wheelbase 2018 when it comes out later this year
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Surprising Luxury and Performance
I have owned Audi A8 sedans previously but switched to Mercedes S Class a few years ago - all of these high tech sedans can be problematic due to the complexity of their electronic systems - so be prepared to buy only from a dealer with 5 star service - recently, I was intrigued by the 2014 A8L TDI diesel sedan's specs and options so I acquired one - it does everything right, especially fuel mileage which surpasses my expectations - the A8L is "sized right" as compared to the lumbering S550 - the diesel performance is outstanding - the electronic gizmos are entertaining but most are not necessary for daily use - cons - lots of road noise from stiff tires, mediocre stereo, electronic failures
