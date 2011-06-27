Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews
Constant Transmission Problems
I loved the car for its curb and higway appeal. But both the manual and automatic transmissions were simply not reliable. I first had a 2007 standard transmission Vantage Coupe that stalled on a freeway or highway five times. After being frightened out of my mind, I was able to get the car to limp back to the dealer. It was a lemon, so Aston Martin replaced the car with a 2008 Vantage that was equipped with an Automatic Transmission. That transmission was always rough at the start of the day, with the vehicle shuddering at each stop. The dealer never recognized the problem and said I did not know how to drive the car. At considerable expense, I paid off the lease early and got rid of the car
Expensive, but worth it fun and class!
The AMV8 may not be the class leader in terms of straight-line performance, but it the leader of its class in terms of overall performance, sheer driving enjoyment and élan. The car is a perfect combination of beautifully styled aluminum, state-of-the-art technology and enough HP to raise your blood pressure more than enough for everyday driving. It is a joy to drive as it is a highly responsive and compliant sports car. You will pay a premium to get into an Aston. But, hey, once you go past a four-banger econo-box its all a matter of personal preference, isnt it? The bottom line is that this is an adult sports car that youll enjoy driving day after day.
Like A Melody
A car this beautiful and this beautifully made doesn't have to be the fastest in its class. It is very quick, handles extremely well, and is a treat just to sit in. There is nothing quite like it in that regard. It is a thrill just to see it in the garage. And it is a blast to drive.
