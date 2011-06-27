Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Consumer Reviews

Superb long distance grand touring car Richard , 07/30/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was seeking a distinct and intensely pleasurable driving experience on my road test and wasn't disappointed. The car combines heft and agility with more performance than I need. Both the sound and smoothness of the engine are an experince to be savored and remembered. The fit and finish are exquisite (10+). The seats give great support. Most limitations relate to storage and are: small trunk space (luggage will be shipped), poor cup holder placement, a miniscule glove compartment. Poor local mile age (11.8 MPG)is also a compromise, but hwy milage is better than promised (21+). It's truly an uncommon beautiful car that makes a powerful and unique impression at any speed. It's worth the money! Report Abuse

Prettiest Car on the Road meteoritedb9 , 06/26/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my used '06 DB9 about 3 weeks ago with 1890 miles on it. Owning and AM has been a dream of mine & I'm thrilled that I decided to spring for one. I love this car! It is beautiful inside & out. The power is awesome and the experience of driving it is pure heaven. There's not a better looking car on the road.

The Finest Car I've Owned murrayr1 , 03/26/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive this car everyday and arrive at work and home with a smile on my face. The car is a joy to drive. It is refined, responsive and reliable. Any minor glitches have been quickly attended to by the dealer. I drive the car I love everyday.

Weekend Car Robb G , 11/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Aston Martin has been a great weekend car. I say this because it is usually in the shop with electrical problems during the week!