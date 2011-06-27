Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Consumer Reviews
Superb long distance grand touring car
I was seeking a distinct and intensely pleasurable driving experience on my road test and wasn't disappointed. The car combines heft and agility with more performance than I need. Both the sound and smoothness of the engine are an experince to be savored and remembered. The fit and finish are exquisite (10+). The seats give great support. Most limitations relate to storage and are: small trunk space (luggage will be shipped), poor cup holder placement, a miniscule glove compartment. Poor local mile age (11.8 MPG)is also a compromise, but hwy milage is better than promised (21+). It's truly an uncommon beautiful car that makes a powerful and unique impression at any speed. It's worth the money!
Prettiest Car on the Road
I bought my used '06 DB9 about 3 weeks ago with 1890 miles on it. Owning and AM has been a dream of mine & I'm thrilled that I decided to spring for one. I love this car! It is beautiful inside & out. The power is awesome and the experience of driving it is pure heaven. There's not a better looking car on the road.
The Finest Car I've Owned
I drive this car everyday and arrive at work and home with a smile on my face. The car is a joy to drive. It is refined, responsive and reliable. Any minor glitches have been quickly attended to by the dealer. I drive the car I love everyday.
Weekend Car
My Aston Martin has been a great weekend car. I say this because it is usually in the shop with electrical problems during the week!
007 Heaven
I have owned my meteor grey DB9 for 6 months and I find it to be an excellent automobile. It is fast, corners extremely well and is a real head turner. It may not be quite as fast as some super cars, but it is more comfortable and a joy to drive on long trips. Did I mention you also get a great deal of attention?
Sponsored cars related to the DB9
Related Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons