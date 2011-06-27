Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,100
|$25,503
|$28,232
|Clean
|$22,534
|$24,870
|$27,516
|Average
|$21,402
|$23,602
|$26,085
|Rough
|$20,269
|$22,335
|$24,654
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,395
|$25,820
|$28,573
|Clean
|$22,822
|$25,179
|$27,849
|Average
|$21,675
|$23,896
|$26,401
|Rough
|$20,529
|$22,613
|$24,952
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,968
|$24,262
|$26,867
|Clean
|$21,430
|$23,660
|$26,186
|Average
|$20,353
|$22,454
|$24,824
|Rough
|$19,276
|$21,249
|$23,462
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,541
|$27,069
|$29,941
|Clean
|$23,939
|$26,397
|$29,182
|Average
|$22,737
|$25,052
|$27,664
|Rough
|$21,534
|$23,707
|$26,146
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,541
|$27,069
|$29,941
|Clean
|$23,939
|$26,397
|$29,182
|Average
|$22,737
|$25,052
|$27,664
|Rough
|$21,534
|$23,707
|$26,146
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,903
|$45,545
|$49,683
|Clean
|$40,876
|$44,413
|$48,424
|Average
|$38,822
|$42,150
|$45,905
|Rough
|$36,769
|$39,887
|$43,386
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,534
|$26,288
|$29,414
|Clean
|$22,957
|$25,635
|$28,668
|Average
|$21,804
|$24,329
|$27,177
|Rough
|$20,650
|$23,023
|$25,686
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,623
|$22,791
|$25,251
|Clean
|$20,118
|$22,225
|$24,611
|Average
|$19,107
|$21,092
|$23,331
|Rough
|$18,096
|$19,960
|$22,051
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,541
|$23,796
|$26,357
|Clean
|$21,013
|$23,205
|$25,689
|Average
|$19,958
|$22,023
|$24,353
|Rough
|$18,902
|$20,840
|$23,017
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,113
|$26,868
|$29,994
|Clean
|$23,522
|$26,201
|$29,234
|Average
|$22,340
|$24,866
|$27,713
|Rough
|$21,159
|$23,531
|$26,193
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,819
|$24,045
|$26,575
|Clean
|$21,284
|$23,448
|$25,901
|Average
|$20,215
|$22,253
|$24,554
|Rough
|$19,145
|$21,058
|$23,206