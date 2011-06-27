  1. Home
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,100$25,503$28,232
Clean$22,534$24,870$27,516
Average$21,402$23,602$26,085
Rough$20,269$22,335$24,654
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,395$25,820$28,573
Clean$22,822$25,179$27,849
Average$21,675$23,896$26,401
Rough$20,529$22,613$24,952
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,968$24,262$26,867
Clean$21,430$23,660$26,186
Average$20,353$22,454$24,824
Rough$19,276$21,249$23,462
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,541$27,069$29,941
Clean$23,939$26,397$29,182
Average$22,737$25,052$27,664
Rough$21,534$23,707$26,146
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,541$27,069$29,941
Clean$23,939$26,397$29,182
Average$22,737$25,052$27,664
Rough$21,534$23,707$26,146
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,903$45,545$49,683
Clean$40,876$44,413$48,424
Average$38,822$42,150$45,905
Rough$36,769$39,887$43,386
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,534$26,288$29,414
Clean$22,957$25,635$28,668
Average$21,804$24,329$27,177
Rough$20,650$23,023$25,686
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,623$22,791$25,251
Clean$20,118$22,225$24,611
Average$19,107$21,092$23,331
Rough$18,096$19,960$22,051
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,541$23,796$26,357
Clean$21,013$23,205$25,689
Average$19,958$22,023$24,353
Rough$18,902$20,840$23,017
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,113$26,868$29,994
Clean$23,522$26,201$29,234
Average$22,340$24,866$27,713
Rough$21,159$23,531$26,193
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,819$24,045$26,575
Clean$21,284$23,448$25,901
Average$20,215$22,253$24,554
Rough$19,145$21,058$23,206
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,225 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Alfa Romeo Giulia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,225 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,225 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia ranges from $18,096 to $25,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.