Estimated values
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,634
|$24,909
|$26,560
|Clean
|$23,243
|$24,504
|$26,107
|Average
|$22,462
|$23,694
|$25,199
|Rough
|$21,680
|$22,883
|$24,292
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,560
|$26,927
|$28,700
|Clean
|$25,137
|$26,489
|$28,210
|Average
|$24,292
|$25,613
|$27,229
|Rough
|$23,447
|$24,737
|$26,249
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,093
|$29,481
|$31,286
|Clean
|$27,628
|$29,001
|$30,751
|Average
|$26,699
|$28,042
|$29,683
|Rough
|$25,771
|$27,082
|$28,614
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,517
|$23,838
|$25,541
|Clean
|$22,145
|$23,450
|$25,105
|Average
|$21,401
|$22,674
|$24,233
|Rough
|$20,656
|$21,899
|$23,360
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,353
|$27,800
|$29,674
|Clean
|$25,917
|$27,348
|$29,167
|Average
|$25,046
|$26,443
|$28,153
|Rough
|$24,175
|$25,539
|$27,139