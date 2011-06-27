Estimated values
1994 Mercury Capri XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$961
|$1,501
|$1,794
|Clean
|$849
|$1,329
|$1,590
|Average
|$624
|$986
|$1,181
|Rough
|$400
|$642
|$771
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Capri 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,434
|$1,718
|Clean
|$806
|$1,270
|$1,522
|Average
|$593
|$941
|$1,130
|Rough
|$379
|$613
|$738